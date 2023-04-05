How to visit The Seattle Spheres at Amazon’s headquarters

Are you ready to experience an urban rainforest? Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit to the Spheres.
The Spheres offer 58,828 square feet of tranquil space in the middle of the bustling Seattle streets. With four stories of waterfalls, fish tanks and terrariums, and more than 40,000 plants, the facility gives guests the feeling of walking into a faraway rainforest without leaving the city.
Though the Spheres were built to provide a serene workspace for employees, Amazon has opened the facility to the public to share the experience during the first and third Saturday of each month, free of charge. Keep reading to find out how you can sign up, then get a few tips for your visit.
How to visit the Spheres
-
1.Head to The Spheres website.
-
2.Scroll down and click the text that says “Book A Visit.”
-
3.Select the month you would like to visit.Reservations are posted in real time, 15 days in advance. Spots fill up fast, and 50 reservations are released every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. PST to 5 p.m. PST. No availability will be displayed on the site until reservations go live, so be sure to check within the right time period.
-
4.Select the date you would like to visit.
-
5.Click “check out” to book your spot.
-
Things to know before you go
There are a few rules and guidelines to keep in mind as you plan your visit to The Spheres. Here are some tips:
- Space is limited due to building capacity. Limit your group size to under four people per reservation and plan to visit for less than an hour.
- Your full group will need to be present to check in, and at least one person in the party must be at least 18 years of age with a valid government ID.
- Once your full group has arrived, you’ll check in at the reception desk at 2111 7th Avenue.
- Large bags, pets, food, and firearms are not allowed into the facility.
- There are ambassadors on site who know all about the buildings and the plants—don’t be shy to ask questions.
About the Author