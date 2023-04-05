How to visit The Seattle Spheres at Amazon’s headquarters

How to visit the Spheres

The Spheres offer 58,828 square feet of tranquil space in the middle of the bustling Seattle streets. With four stories of waterfalls, fish tanks and terrariums, and more than 40,000 plants, the facility gives guests the feeling of walking into a faraway rainforest without leaving the city.Though the Spheres were built to provide a serene workspace for employees, Amazon has opened the facility to the public to share the experience during the first and third Saturday of each month, free of charge. Keep reading to find out how you can sign up, then get a few tips for your visit.