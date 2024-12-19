To reach today’s settlement, we cooperated fully with OSHA—producing thousands of documents, many years of data, and detailed records of our programs, processes, and procedures. These show that, as

we’ve reported

, we’ve been making meaningful progress toward our vision to be the safest employer in our respective industries. Our U.S. recordable incident rate (any work-related injuries requiring more than basic first aid) improved by 28% since 2019, and lost time injuries (those requiring someone to take time away from work to recover) improved by 75%. And for ergonomic injuries—also known as musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), which can include sprains and strains and are the leading cause of work-related injuries across all industries—our rate of recordable incidents improved by 27% since 2019. We’re committed to continuing that improvement.