Pride Month is all about celebrating love and equality, and today, glamazon, Amazon’s LGBTQIA+ affinity group, raised the new Progress Pride flag, at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. The new flag includes pink, white, and blue to represent the trans community, and black and brown to represent people of color. The design celebrates the many intersections and facets of identity within the LGBTQIA+ community, and its raising is just the start of dozens of activities and events Amazon has planned for June.

“The point of Pride, even the word Pride, is identifying the moment when you can actually say this is who I am, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m not going to hide anymore,” said Neil Lindsay, vice president of worldwide prime and marketing. “One of the reasons I’m proud to be a part of the executive sponsorship team for glamazon is because I admire how much glamazon, and affinity groups like glamazon have accomplished.”

As early and strong supporters of marriage equality, Amazon continues to advocate for protections and equal rights for transgender people. We stand together with the LGBTQIA+ community both within and outside of Amazon and are working at the federal and state level on legislation; this includes our support for passing the Equality Act. We are continuously striving to build an equitable and inclusive workplace, and we provide gender transition benefits based on the Standards of Care published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). We are also honored to have received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Corporate Equality Index” for the last three years.

Today, we are proud that Amazon has more than 40 glamazon chapters around the globe. But our work to make both Amazon and our communities more inclusive and welcoming isn’t done. In the fight for equality, it’s still day one.

This June, we invite you to join us and celebrate “with Pride.”

Watch with Pride

Prime Video has a dedicated landing page with a curated selection of movies and series to honor Pride Month. The collection, titled “Live Out Loud,” celebrates and highlights LGBTQIA+ creators, actors, producers, writers, and filmmakers, and includes Amazon Originals such as Uncle Frank (2020) and The Wilds: Season 1; licensed titles like Rocketman (2019) and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Seasons 1-5; and titles such as The Opposite of Sex from IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

Amazon Live is launching its first-ever Pride Festival from 3-6 p.m. ET on June 10-11, with a wide selection of notable influencers and tastemakers going live to discuss how they show their Pride, along with their picks in fashion, beauty, books, movies, and TV. To watch the festival, visit amazon.com/live.

Read with Pride

Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores will feature a selection of books curated by Amazon’s glamazon affinity group. The titles, under the banner, “Handpicked with Pride,” are for both adults and children and highlight books by LGBTQIA+ authors, including Detransition Baby by Torrey Peters, Homie by Danez Smith, The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen, Memorial: A Novel by Bryan Washington, You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat, and Transgender History by Susan Stryker. The stores will also feature a selection of “Powerful Reads to Celebrate Pride,” which will include books like As a Woman: What I Learned about Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy after I Transitioned by Paula Stone Williams, Follow Your Arrow by Jessica Verdi, You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson, The Ghosts We Keep by Mason Deaver, and more from Vitor Martins, Bill Konigsberg, Molly Knox Ostertag, Kacen Callender, Alice Osema, and Sarah McBride.

Of note, the Pride-related signage in the Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores incorporates artwork that was designed and painted by artist Mathew Galvan, an Amazon employee and glamazon member based out of the Tracy, California fulfillment center. For more Pride-related reads, click here.

Listen with Pride

For Pride 2021, Amazon Music worked with Universal Music Group to bring the back catalog of trailblazing R&B artist Jermaine Stewart to streaming. A groundbreaking artist taken too soon, Stewart paved the way for innumerable LGBTQIA+ artists who followed him. Starting on June 1, customers will be able to stream Stewart’s albums Say It Again, The Word Is Out, and What Becomes a Legend Most for the first time.

In addition, Amazon Music will offer new PROUD and Orgullo playlists to soundtrack Pride, which are available to all Prime Music customers—with new artwork from graphic artist Leandro Assis. Amazon Music will also debut brand-new Amazon Originals as part of the relaunched PROUD playlist, starting with serpentwithfeet’s cover of Labi Siffre’s “Bless the Telephone” on June 1, and new tracks from Chloe Moriondo, Claud, Rostam, and more. Also going live in June is a collection of narrated Pride History playlists, which will share more than 50 inspirational stories and songs from the history of LGBTQ+ liberation around the world. Narrated by artists like Kim Petras, Yungblud, and more, each Pride History playlist chronicles a single country’s struggle for liberation and features songs that capture each global moment.

Amazon Music’s Twitch channel will also host four Pride-themed Group Thread conversations with LGBTQIA+ artists and industry professionals each Monday in June at 2 p.m. PST. Hosted by Ira Madison III (host of the Keep It podcast), the series will debut on June 7.

Shop with Pride

Customers can support the community by shopping Amazon’s Pride shop, which features products from businesses owned by LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs. Amazon Handmade also has a curated storefront with hundreds of handcrafted items by LGBTQIA+ businesses and products—including jewelry, home décor, beauty and grooming, and more—that celebrate Pride. In particular, the dedicated Handmade storefront highlights two LGBTQIA+ businesses: Brooklyn Apothecary Co., which sells candles and home décor, and Feminist Goods Co., which sells clothing and accessories designed to empower women. Celebrate Pride and support the LGBTQ+ community and by shopping small at www.amazon.com/madewithpride.

Support charity with Pride

A simple way for customers to support their favorite charitable organizations, at no additional cost, is through Amazon Smile. Generate donations for the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, or The Trevor Project each time you shop with AmazonSmile.

Ask Alexa with Pride

Throughout June, you can ask, "Alexa, recommend books to read during Pride month,” or simply say “Alexa, play PROUD,” or “Alexa, play Pride History” to listen to the Pride History collection.

We wish everyone a happy and safe Pride Month!