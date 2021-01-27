Our free training is designed to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals. Each program offers something different. Read on to learn more and get started.
Amazon is committing to providing free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people around the world by 2025. Below is an overview of free AWS-designed cloud skills training programs and information to help you get started.
AWS Training and CertificationAWS Training and Certification offers courses for individuals looking for foundational cloud computing skills, all the way to seasoned IT professionals who want to stay up to date on the latest technologies. There are more than 500 free, on-demand, online courses and webinars, interactive labs, and virtual training sessions in multiple languages covering the range of AWS services.
Get started:
Register to create a free training account and then browse our digital library and take courses at your own pace.
AWS EducateAWS Educate provides students and educators with online, self-paced cloud learning resources at no cost. Learners can complete any of our 12 cloud career pathways, explore hundreds of hours of content, and earn credentials at their own pace.
Get started:
Educators and students, create a free account and access AWS Educate content.
AWS re/StartAWS re/Start is a full-time, 12-week program that prepares unemployed or underemployed individuals for careers in cloud computing. AWS re/Start provides learners with foundational and real-world cloud skills training, and resume and interview coaching to prepare for employer meetings and interviews. The program connects more than 90% of graduates with interview opportunities.
Get started:
Find information about AWS re/Start program locations and apply.
Machine Learning University (MLU)Amazon’s Machine Learning University offers anyone, anywhere the opportunity to access to the same machine learning courses used to train Amazon’s own developers on machine learning. MLU provides a free, comprehensive self-service pathway to understand the foundations of machine learning.
Get started:
Access free machine learning courses through AWS Training and Certification by creating a free account or explore MLU’s accelerated course series on YouTube.
AWS Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate ProgramThe AWS Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate Program is a two-day training course on fiber optic installation and repair hosted in collaboration with Sumitomo Electric Lightwave. Fusion splicing is the joining of two optical fibers to create a continuous light path, carrying data to technologies including phones, internet, and television.
Get started:
Due to COVID-19, we have temporarily paused courses. We will launch a free, on-demand fusion splicing e-learning primer in spring 2021. Learn more.