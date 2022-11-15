Amazon’s book editors announce 2022’s best books of the year

Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

"What is a game?" Marx said. "It's tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow. It's the possibility of infinite rebirth, infinite redemption. The idea that if you keep playing, you could win. No loss is permanent, because nothing is permanent, ever.""Our bodies are the texts that carry the memories and therefore remembering is no less than reincarnation.""So, to find flow, you need to choose one single goal; make sure your goal is meaningful to you; and try to push yourself to the edge of your abilities.""People love to believe in danger, as long as it's you in harm's way, and them saying bless your heart.""They were, all of them, lost to a narrative untethered to anything he recognized as true. Their mad conception of Mr. Lincoln as some kind of cloven-hoofed devil's scion, their complete disregard—denial—of the humanity of the enslaved, their fabulous notions of what evils the Federal government intended for them should their cause fail—all of it was ingrained so deep, beyond the reach of reasonable dialogue or evidence.""We live in a world where exceptional women have to sit around waiting for mediocre men.""There's a dark well in everyone, I think, and it never goes dry. But you drink from it at your peril. That water is poison.""Whoever thinks, recalling the face of the one they loved who is gone: yes, I looked at you enough, I loved you enough, we had enough time, any of this was enough?""Only when information is combined with belief does it become knowledge. And only knowledge leads to action. The French-Jewish philosopher Raymond Aron would say, when asked about the Holocaust, 'I knew, but I didn't believe it. And because I didn't believe it, I didn't know.'""Lesson: Don't hold on to something's going to pull you into a trap. If you're going to let go, let go early. Better yet, don't take the bait at all."