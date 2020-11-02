Combating Hunger
At Amazon, we move quickly to make the biggest, most positive impact on neighbors in immediate need—supporting what we call Right Now Needs, which includes reducing childhood hunger in schools and homes globally.
We launched our breakfast program in conjunction with Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.
All children deserve the resources necessary to enjoy their best lives. We’ve helped support 9 million breakfasts, reaching more than 50,000 school children in 450 schools in underserved communities throughout the United States. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon drivers delivered more than 9 million meals to people in need in 25 cities across America.