Housing Equity Fund
In January 2021, we launched the Housing Equity Fund, committing more than $2 billion to preserve and create over 20,000 affordable homes in our hometown communities.
The cost of housing is rising, and many can't keep up
Increasingly, families who make a low-to-moderate income are having a hard time finding housing they can afford. 70% find themselves financially strained with housing costs, and people of color are disproportionately affected.
The Amazon Housing Equity Fund will preserve existing housing and create inclusive housing developments
We'll achieve this through below-market loans and grants to housing partners, traditional and non-traditional public agencies, and minority-led organizations.
The Fund supports Amazon's commitment to affordable housing and will help ensure moderate- to low-income families can afford housing in communities with easy access to neighborhood services, amenities, and jobs. The Fund includes:
- $2 billion in below-market capital in the form of loans, lines of credit, and grants to preserve and create 20,000 homes affordable for moderate- to low-income families. In each of these areas, Amazon is supporting households making between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income—that’s less than $79,600 per year for a family of four in the Washington, DC, metro area. In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area, this translates to a household of four earning less than $95,250 a year.
- $125 million in grants to minority-led organizations and public agencies to help them build a more inclusive solution to the affordable housing crisis, which disproportionately affects communities of color. The fund will also give grants to government partners not traditionally involved in affordable housing issues, such as transit agencies and school districts, to provide them with resources to advance and create equitable and affordable housing initiatives.
Learn more about the Housing Equity Fund
Amazon committed $300 million to create 3,000 new affordable homes near public transit for families in the Puget Sound, Arlington, and Nashville regions.
Amazon donated $2.25 million to The Housing Fund in Nashville to help mitigate the impact of rising housing costs and help families preserve homeownership after ongoing hardships.
Apply for funding
If your organization is interested in submitting an application for support from Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, please submit a request through our secure portal.