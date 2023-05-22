Facebook
Google Plus
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Quotation Mark
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
RSS
magnify
greater than
Quote
Close
Search
Right arrow
Icon for read more (cta)
Download Icon
Whatsapp Icon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Who We Are
Open Item
Who We Are
Amazon Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Public Policy
Our Reports
Awards and Recognition
Facts About Amazon
What We Do
Open Item
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery and Logistics
Devices and Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Open Item
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Upskilling and Training
Safety at Amazon
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Tours
Our Impact
Open Item
Our Impact
Community Impact
STEM Education
Housing Equity
Help for Hunger
Disaster Relief and Response
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Public Skills Training Programs
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Our Planet
Open Item
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Sustainability Website
Follow Us
Open Item
Follow Us
Twitter
@AmazonNews
@Amazon
@Amazon_Policy
Linkedin
Amazon
Instagram
Amazon
Amazon Vest Life
Facebook
Amazon
YouTube
Amazon News
Blogs and news sites
Amazon Science
AWS News Blog
Amazon Ads
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon (English)
México
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English)
About Amazon (Français)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
Amazon.com
|
Conditions of Use
|
Amazon Privacy Policy
| © 1996-2024 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Close
Show Search
Who We Are
Open Item
Who We Are
Amazon Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Public Policy
Our Reports
Awards and Recognition
Facts About Amazon
What We Do
Open Item
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery and Logistics
Devices and Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Open Item
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Upskilling and Training
Safety at Amazon
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Tours
Our Impact
Open Item
Our Impact
Community Impact
STEM Education
Housing Equity
Help for Hunger
Disaster Relief and Response
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Public Skills Training Programs
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Our Planet
Open Item
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Sustainability Website
Follow Us
Open Item
Follow Us
Twitter
@AmazonNews
@Amazon
@Amazon_Policy
Linkedin
Amazon
Instagram
Amazon
Amazon Vest Life
Facebook
Amazon
YouTube
Amazon News
Blogs and news sites
Amazon Science
AWS News Blog
Amazon Ads
Subscribe
en
Open Item
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon (English)
México
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English)
About Amazon (Français)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
Amazon is the largest job creator in the U.S.
Learn more about our economic impact
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Learn more
4 awesome health benefits Amazon employees can start using on their first day
10 free skills training programs that help hourly employees land higher paying roles
More than 1 million Amazon employees worldwide now have access to virtual support for in vitro fertilization, adoption, egg freezing, and other family-building benefits
What 20 weeks of fully paid leave does for Amazon families
More stories we think you'll like
Here’s how much a Prime membership costs, and how to make the most of its benefits
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
An update on Amazon leadership in Operations and AWS Finance
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
How to watch the hit movie ‘Saltburn’ on Prime Video
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
CES 2024: 7 key announcements from Amazon
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Learn about Amazon’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund and how it’s expanding in 2024
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
How to create unique artwork using your Fire TV and generative AI
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Thousands of Amazon employees are landing higher-paying jobs through Career Choice. Here's how.
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Amazon's Just Walk Out technology rolls out to hospitals, with 'badge pay' for doctors, nurses, and health care staff
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
8 unique benefits and perks available to Amazon employees
Read more
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se