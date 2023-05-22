Back to Amazon
Amazon employee Nate stands proudly in a fulfillment center.
Everything you need to know about Career Choice, Amazon’s education benefit that pre-pays tuition for degrees and skills development
Learn more
Amazon employee
4 awesome health benefits Amazon employees can start using on their first day
Amazon employee stands in front of a fulfillment center.
10 free skills training programs that help hourly employees land higher paying roles
Image of a woman taking a telemedicine appointment on her phone.
More than 1 million Amazon employees worldwide now have access to virtual support for in vitro fertilization, adoption, egg freezing, and other family-building benefits
A woman sitting on a rug holds an infant next to a man holding baby toys.
What 20 weeks of fully paid leave does for Amazon families
Three amazon employees wearing safety vests discuss their experiences of personal and professional growth at a table in an operations facility.

8 unique benefits and perks available to Amazon employees

Read more
