When startup founder and CEO Samir Menon began his career as a software developer years ago, he says he didn’t have a community like the one AWS offers young engineers today. With the AWS Gen AI Lofts, he’s able to connect with developers who might want to collaborate with his company, Dexterity Inc., which is building generative AI-powered robots to advance the logistics industry. During a fireside chat and demo at the San Francisco loft, Menon showed how the machines can understand the weight and size of each package while loading trucks and a cargo container without human intervention. “Engaging with serious developers who want to take our technology, build upon it and bring new products to market is very, very exciting for us,” he said.

