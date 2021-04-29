Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, is releasing Take the Lead, a new essay on motherhood from author Jessica Simpson. The essay is available in digital and audio formats.

Simpson self-narrates the revealing essay about motherhood, self-acceptance, and overcoming the fears that hold you back. This essay is part of Simpson’s multi-media deal with Amazon that also includes a new unscripted docuseries based on her New York Times bestselling memoir “Open Book,” and a coming-of-age scripted series.

“If I want to lead myself into something greater than yesterday, I have to surrender the things that scare me and hold me back.” Jessica Simpson Author of Open Book Share Quote: Facebook Share

Amazon Original Stories is known for its single-sitting reads from bestselling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices like Mindy Kaling, Dean Koontz, Jared Dudley, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and others.

More about "Take The Lead"

Jessica Simpson collected so much emotional baggage over the course of her life that she began to feel like she couldn’t carry anything else. She knew she needed to confront her fears. She made a to-do list for the life she wanted. No more struggling to please everyone else. No more dulling the pain. No more avoiding the scary stuff.

From now on, she’ll focus only on the expectations she has for herself. With her inviting warmth and trademark intimacy, Jessica reflects on the example of her daughters and son, reclaiming her power, and taking the lead in her own life. "If I want to lead myself into something greater than yesterday, I have to surrender the things that scare me and hold me back,” Simpson says in the essay. With her inviting warmth and trademark intimacy, Jessica reflects on the example of her daughters and son, reclaiming her power and taking the lead in her own life.

Jessica Simpson is a musician, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer, and the instant #1 New York Times bestselling author of Open Book. A unanimously celebrated bestseller, her memoir was included in Time’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2020 and Rolling Stone’s Best Music Books of 2020. She released six original songs on the audiobook, which also landed at #1. The book is sold in more than 120 countries. In 2005, she launched the Jessica Simpson Collection, now a billion-dollar global fashion and lifestyle brand and the most successful celebrity licensing brand in history. In December 2020, Jessica signed a multimedia deal with Amazon that includes a new unscripted docuseries based on Open Book and a new coming-of-age scripted series. Jessica lives with her husband and three children in Los Angeles.