In addition to delivering Prime Day deals to customers, Amazon surprised nonprofits and schools across the country with donations that will help them do what they do best—serve their local communities.

Amazon donated thousands of products—including some sold by small and medium-sized businesses—across the recipient organizations. Many of the items were featured deals on Prime Day including science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) toys, back-to-school items, furniture and home décor, and sports and recreation equipment. We know these groups will put the donations to great use, and help them continue to do great work in communities we are proud to call home.

Learn more about the nonprofits and schools we surprised.

Sedalia Park Elementary School, Marietta, Georgia

Amazon donated STEM products, school supplies, and video equipment to Sedalia Park Elementary School to help the school start up their new STEM program, and achieve their local STEM certification. During the Prime Day event, Sedalia Park students, their families, and school staff engaged in a STEM challenge and designed tiles to decorate the school’s new science lab. Plus, students took home a free STEM kit, so they could extend learning at home ahead of their return to school.

“We are excited Amazon is recognizing the great work we’re doing at Sedalia Park to help our students pursue a STEM education. Amazon provided many hands-on tools and supplies to help our students put into practice what they are learning in the classroom,” said Principal Tiffany Jackson. “Thanks to Amazon, Sedalia Park will be able to upgrade many areas of the school, including our Technology Lab and Production Studio. In addition, Amazon has helped open the doors to create a new Science Lab outfitted with state-of-the-art technology for our students and teachers.”

Catie’s Closet, Boston, Massachusetts

Amazon donated clothing and toiletries to Catie’s Closet, a nonprofit that builds new closets filled with important items for students to easily access within their schools. Amazon volunteers helped fill a new closet in Joseph Lee K-8 School within the Boston Public Schools system. Amazon’s donation helped kick off the “Fill the Bus” back-to-school donation campaign for Catie’s Closet. Over the next seven weeks, Catie’s Closet is preparing 115 closets for the new school year, opening 10 new closets, and gearing up to fill 1,000 orders during the last two weeks of August.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to receive this support from Amazon, which allows us to continue our expansion across Boston,” said Mickey Cockrell, co-founder and CEO of Catie’s Closet. “Each time a closet is removed from our waiting list, we are one step closer to realizing our vision that every child in need has access to basic necessities.”

Dwell with Dignity, Dallas, Texas

Amazon donated home décor and furniture to help nonprofit Dwell with Dignity revamp a 9,000-square-foot local community resource center run by the organization Community Does It. Community Does It, a Dallas-based nonprofit focused on bringing equitable access to quality public health in their communities, has created a safe space that will give the local Latinx/Hispanic community access to affordable mental health services. Amazon volunteers helped sort and transport products at the Dwell with Dignity warehouse and then put the finishing touches on the newly renovated space, which features products sold by Texas-based Amazon sellers, including SITOS and Ujamaa Lighting, as well as Amazon Smart Thermostats.

“The need for mental health services in underrepresented communities is dire. In fact, specifically for the Latinx/Hispanic community, more than half of Latinx/Hispanic young adults ages 18-25 are not receiving treatment," said Ashley Sharp, executive director at Dwell with Dignity. "We’re honored to work with Community Does It to help create a beautiful space that bridges this gap and is a safe haven for this community in Pleasant Grove. We are also incredibly grateful to Amazon for their generous donation, which covers every single aspect of the installation, from chairs to desks to art and storage.”

Downtown Boxing Gym, Detroit, Michigan

Amazon donated sports and recreation equipment to 14 organizations, including the Downtown Boxing Gym, to help ensure more local children in need have access to athletic programs. Amazon’s in-kind and cash donation will help the nonprofits purchase equipment like hockey helmets, activewear, and boxing equipment, provide youth a safe space, and offer tutoring and education support systems. Amazon also provided T-shirts from Michigan-based Amazon seller the Ann Arbor T-shirt Company for the event.

"At the Downtown Boxing Gym, we train kids for life. Our free academic and athletic program breaks down barriers, provides vital resources, and creates a safe space for students to discover the power of who they are," said Khali Sweeney, founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym. "By providing the equipment needed for our students to try a wide variety of sports, Amazon is helping us build trust and spark deeper conversations with the kids in our community, which ultimately leads to their long-term success."

Amigos For Kids, Miami, Florida

Amazon donated back-to-school products to Amigos For Kids to help ensure more than 1,000 elementary-school-aged children and their families will have what they need to start the school year. An Amazon delivery truck delivered the products—including backpacks, water bottles, lunch boxes, and school supply cases from local Amazon seller MUMI. Amazon volunteers helped organize and unbox the products, which will be distributed to students and their families at Amigos For Kids’ annual Blue Backpack event on August 6.

“Financial struggles are a risk factor for child abuse, so as part of our mission, we are deeply committed to helping families by providing concrete supports during times of need," said Karina Pavone, president and CEO of Amigos For Kids. "Even small actions, such as providing a backpack, school supplies, and uniforms, can make all the difference.”

