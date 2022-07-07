Prime Day returns July 12-13. The 48-hour event kicks off at 3 a.m. EDT on July 12, with deals for Prime members around the world. Some of this year’s top deals include up to 79% off Fire TV devices, 25% off select Climate Pledge Friendly laptops from HP, free games from Prime Gaming, and savings across product categories. Read on so you can catch some of the best Prime Day deals available this year.

Amazon Devices

Save up to 79% on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV ($199.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Hands-Free with Alexa ($349.99), Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($34.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99)

Baby

Save up to 40% on baby apparel from Burt’s Bees, Gerber, Hanes, and HonestBaby

Beauty and wellness

Save up to 50% on boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley

Laptops, headphones, and other electronics

Save up to 73% on select devices with Alexa Built-in, including Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 ($269), Meta Portal - Smart Video Calling for the Home with 10” Touch Screen Display – Black ($49), and Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series - 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV ($979)

on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters Save 25% on select Climate Pledge Friendly laptops, monitors, and desktops from HP, Dell, and Microsoft



Gaming

Prime Gaming: Prime members can download more than 30 free games Mass Effect Legendary Edition —which includes the award-winning Mass Effect trilogy—and GRID™ Legends , Need for Speed™ Heat , and Star Wars™ Jedi Academy™ . And now through July 13, members can instantly claim more than 25 indie games

Prime members can download —which includes the award-winning trilogy—and , , and . And now through July 13, members can New World from Amazon Games is 50% off for Prime members on Prime Day—the deepest discount ever on the acclaimed massively multiplayer online PC game

Fashion

Save 80% on custom-fit tees from Made for You

Back to school and off to college

Save up to 45% on dorm room essentials

on select backpacks from Kipling, Kenneth Cole, and Travelon, and school supplies from Elmer’s, Sharpie, and Pilot Shop curated back to school and college lists from celebrities, including Busy Philipps, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Neil Patrick Harris, Storm Reid, and Vinnie Hacker. Shop for school supplies

from celebrities, including Busy Philipps, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Neil Patrick Harris, Storm Reid, and Vinnie Hacker. Shop for Deck out your dorm room with off to college picks

Home

Save up to 50% on select Keurig items

Pets

Save up to 30% on pet-care supplies from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound

Sports & outdoors

Save up to 55% on LifeStraw Go Filter Water Bottles

Toys

Save 40% on select American Girl dolls

In-store shopping

Amazon Style: Prime members can save up to 50% on select items at Amazon Style. Additionally, members who spend $50 or more in store will get 10% off their purchase

Prime members can save up to 50% on select items at Amazon Style. Additionally, members who spend $50 or more in store will get Amazon Fresh: Shoppers at Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. will have access to deals, including more than 50% off items like Fresh brand bacon, ground beef, and shrimp, as well as select varieties of Aplenty pita chips, chocolate bars, and ice cream

Shoppers at Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. will have access to deals, including more than 50% off items like Fresh brand bacon, ground beef, and shrimp, as well as select varieties of Aplenty pita chips, chocolate bars, and ice cream Amazon Go: Prime members who visit an Amazon Go store can spend $10 and get $5

Prime members who visit an Amazon Go store can Whole Foods Market will offer exclusive Prime member deals now through July 12 on favorites like organic boneless skinless chicken breast (30% off), organic strawberries ($2.99 each), LaCroix Sparkling Water (buy one get one free), reusable water bottles (30% off), all crab cakes (20% off), hot 18” pizzas (buy one get one 50% off, in-store only), individually wrapped mochi (buy one, get one free, in-store only), Aurora Snacks (30% off), and Creminelli Uncured Mini Salamis (20% off)

Climate Pledge Friendly deals

Customers can discover and shop more sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on Logitech, Mario Badescu, Seventh Generation, and select Amazon Devices

on select Climate Pledge Friendly PC devices Save on select Climate Pledge Friendly Devices such as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Echo Show 15, Echo Buds (2nd Gen), Fire HD 10 tablet, and Kindle Paperwhite

such as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Echo Show 15, Echo Buds (2nd Gen), Fire HD 10 tablet, and Kindle Paperwhite Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn 10% back select Amazon devices purchases on Climate Pledge Friendly. Visit Prime Card Bonus

Influencer picks

Fashion and lifestyle gurus Porsha Williams, Paige DeSorbo, and JoJo Fletcher shared some of the products they’ll be adding to their carts this year. We’ve noted a few of their favorites below. Check out their Prime Day shopping lists for all of their recommendations

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven

Ways to shop this Prime Day

Check out the following offerings to save more, make easy payments, earn gift cards, and chat live with celebrities. Stay up to date on Prime Day with Alexa by saying, "Alexa, when is Prime Day?"

Customers who are not yet Prime members can join or start a 30-day free trial to participate in Prime Day.

Read this article in Spanish.