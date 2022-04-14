In addition to standing up humanitarian aid hubs in Slovakia and Poland in support of Ukraine, Amazon has teamed up with global humanitarian relief partner International Medical Corps to donate and deliver more than 30,000 critical medical supplies from Amazon’s disaster relief hub in Atlanta, Georgia to hospitals in Ukraine.

Amazon’s shipment of 18 pallets includes essential medical supplies and equipment including first-aid kits, medical face shields, surgical gowns, and thermometers, as well as items like towels, tents, water filters, cots, and portable handwashing stations. Within 24 hours of receiving the request, we were able to ship the pallets out because they were previously packed and pre-positioned in Atlanta to specifically support International Medical Corps in case a humanitarian relief situation arose.

In addition to the items donated, Amazon is employing its global logistics network and covering the cost of airlifting the medical supplies from Atlanta to Vienna, Austria. The International Medical Corps field operations team stationed in Vienna will then work to distribute the donated aid items directly to hospitals in Ukraine, so doctors and nurses can immediately use them to assist patients.

Amazon’s disaster relief hub in Atlanta, Georgia opened in 2021 to be able to support front-line humanitarian aid partners quickly when a global natural disaster occurred. The hub is stocked with hundreds of thousands of Amazon-donated relief supplies in a 10,000-cubic foot fulfillment center space—enough to fill an Amazon Air 767 cargo plane—and all of which can immediately provide critical support when a natural disaster strikes.

Learn more about Amazon’s disaster relief hub and what Amazon is doing to provide humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.