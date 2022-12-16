The holidays aren’t just about receiving—they’re also (and perhaps, more importantly) about giving. If you’re looking for some simple ways to give back this season, we have a few ideas. Amazon makes it very easy to give to those in need through these three programs.

AmazonSmile

One of the best ways to use Amazon to give back during the holidays is through AmazonSmile. AmazonSmile is a program where Amazon donates 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by customers. You can choose from more than 1 million different charities through AmazonSmile, so no matter what cause you’re passionate about, you’ll be able to find a charity that suits it.

To donate to a charity using AmazonSmile, simply head to smile.amazon.com and hit the "Get started" button. Then, search for your charity of choice and select the organization you wish to donate to. Examples of charities include the American Red Cross, UNICEF, World Wildlife Fund, and The Humane Society. Finally, shop as usual on smile.amazon.com and a portion of your purchase will be donated to the organization you selected. Your 0.5% donation will be automatically applied when you check out.

Charity Lists

An extension of the AmazonSmile program is the Charity Lists program. Charity Lists lets charities create lists of the items they need, which you can purchase and have sent directly to the charity. That way, charities get exactly what they need, and you’re able to give back in a tangible way.

To donate through Charity Lists, simply visit the Charity Lists homepage and search for your preferred charity or cause. You'll be able to purchase specific items for the charities, and when you check out, 0.5% will be donated to the charity of your choice like a normal AmazonSmile purchase.

Give Back Box

Give Back Box is another great way to give back this holiday season. The Give Back Box program allows you to recycle packaging and old items in your house by donating them directly to charities who need them.

All you have to do is fill a box with items that you no longer want or need from your home, print out a free shipping label, and drop it off at your local UPS or USPS. Amazon will then pick up the box and donate the items to charity on your behalf, making it easy for you to give back.