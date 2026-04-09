Two years ago, Amazon broke ground on its first data center campus in Madison County—the largest capital investment in Mississippi's history at the time. That milestone was followed by a

$3 billion planned investment in Warren County

. Today, we're proud to share that our total statewide planned investment has reached $25 billion, with plans to create 2,000 high-skilled jobs across all our Mississippi data center operations, further solidifying the state's position as a leader in technology and innovation.