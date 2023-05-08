3 cool on-the-go Echo devices that let you bring Alexa with you anywhere

The best way to take Alexa with you wherever you go may be inside an accessory you wear all the time.are smart glasses that include microphones and speakers allowing you to easily access Alexa while you’re in the house, the car, or around town.Echo Frames’ open-ear audio design uses four microspeakers to direct sound toward your ears, while minimizing what others around you can hear. They give you hands-free access to Alexa to make calls, listen to music, podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, or control your smart home and more.The Echo Frames are available in a variety of different colors and lenses. You can choose blue mirror, black or polarized sunglass lenses, or you can add your own custom prescription lenses. No matter which color you opt for, Echo Frames provide over two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions, and media playback over a 14-hour day. Or up to four hours of nonstop listening on a full charge.