10 cool things Amazon Games is rolling out in the latest ‘New World’ release

Fellowship & Fire is a seasonal update that includes all-new narratives, threats, rewards, and game mechanics.
So, you’ve arrived on the mystical island of Aeternum, where you find yourself crafting and fighting over the land’s various resources in Amazon Games’ massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) New World. Whether you’re still progressing your character to Level 60, or you have leveled all the way up and regularly take part in 40-player Outpost Rush skirmishes, you might be ready for some new challenges. If so, you’re in luck: Amazon Games has launched New World’s first season, called Fellowship & Fire. Here’s what’s in store.
-
1.There’s an all-new story to exploreIn Fellowship & Fire, you’ll be charged with assembling a team of mercenaries called the Silver Crows to confront a powerful warlock and the Varangian horde. There’s also a new expedition—the Empyrean Forge—set in the Great Cleave, to test your mettle at Level 60.
-
2.Play the Season Pass for freeNew World’s Season Pass gives you multiple ways to earn rewards. You can choose to stay on the Free Reward Track, which can earn you rewards that include Marks of Fortune, Boost Tokens, seasonal apparel skins, pets, Umbral Shards, and Gypsum Orbs, or …
-
3.Jump on the Premium Reward Track for even more lootAt Level 25, you can choose to buy the Premium Reward Track, which gives you the option of getting more rewards, like additional Marks of Fortune, Boost Tokens, seasonal weapon skins, and more seasonal loot. Don’t worry about missing out on anything if you join the Premium Reward Track late in the season; you’ll automatically get any rewards you’re eligible for, no matter where you happen to be in the season.
-
4.Experience new abilities and game mechanicsThis season brings new features, like an all-new Heartrune ability. Fire Storm lets you wield a tornado that damages everything in its path, and you can craft more powerful versions of the Heartgem to fit your particular playing style. That’s not all; starting at Level 25, you can save and switch among different gear sets—and you can earn additional slots as well.
-
5.Track your progress with the Season JourneyWant to know how you’re progressing? Starting at Level 60, you can check into your Season Journey, a dashboard that organizes the season into chapters. You can see your progress on a chapter-by-chapter basis, earn Season XP, and claim rewards for completing tasks within each chapter.
-
6.Engage in daily challenges with the Activity Stamp CardThere are a slew of mini-games to offer you something fresh and unique every single day. Earn stamps—and Season XP—for completing small quests, and if you don’t like your options on a particular day, re-roll in exchange for Azoth to get new options (without sacrificing your completed stamps).
-
7.Meet your match within Seasonal ChallengesThe Seasonal Challenges offer an all-new way to test your mettle; these are the most difficult objectives within the season, and accordingly, feature more lucrative rewards.
-
8.Use Season XP to unlock new rewardsNew World’s seasonal content is designed to help you level up and unlock new rewards; Fellowship & Fire lets you gain Season XP points through the Season Journey, Seasonal Challenges, and Activity Card—as well as activities you already know, like Quests, Faction Missions, Town Projects, Expeditions, Outpost Rush, and 3v3 Arenas.
-
9.Immerse yourself in new seasonal eventsWith the new season comes new activities, threats, and events. Hunt down Corrupted Rabbits during the “Rabbit’s Revenge” event to earn special rewards, or join other players to defeat Dryads and a mighty Spriggan during “Fury of the Spriggan” for daily rewards.
-
10.This is just the startFellowship & Fire is the first season of new content for New World, but Amazon Games plans to roll out four seasons a year, each one lasting about three months. This new series of campaigns will keep the game fresh with new stories, challenges, rewards, and other activities.
Ready to take the new season for a spin? Learn more about 'New World' and meet the developers behind the game.
About the Author