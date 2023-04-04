10 cool things Amazon Games is rolling out in the latest ‘New World’ release

So, you’ve arrived on the mystical island of Aeternum, where you find yourself crafting and fighting over the land’s various resources in Amazon Games’ massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) New World. Whether you’re still progressing your character to Level 60, or you have leveled all the way up and regularly take part in 40-player Outpost Rush skirmishes, you might be ready for some new challenges. If so, you’re in luck: Amazon Games has launched New World’s first season, called Fellowship & Fire. Here’s what’s in store.