Prime Video scored 30 Emmy nominations, and newly acquired MGM received seven. Here are the nominees you can watch now on Prime Video.
This year, Prime Video received 30 Emmy nominations for its Original programming, including 12 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The critically acclaimed comedy series topped a diverse slate of fellow nominees, along with Prime Video’s first Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special nominee, Lucy and Desi, first Outstanding Competition Program nominee, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and first Outstanding Short Form Animated Program nominee, The Boys Presents: Diabolical.
The count bests Prime Video’s 2021 nomination total of 20, reflecting a banner year of powerful, bold, and inclusive storytelling. Here are six Emmy-nominated shows you can watch on Prime Video.
1.The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a dazzling comedy series about a former housewife turned up-and-coming comedian, now has a total of 66 Emmy nominations, unmatched by any streaming comedy series. This year’s haul includes nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series.
2.Lucy and DesiOn the nonfiction side, Amy Poehler’s documentary Lucy and Desi follows iconic power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they risk it all to be together in the 1950s entertainment industry. The documentary earned six nominations, making it the year’s most nominated doc. Poehler’s nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program is her first as a director, making her the first person to notch nominations for acting, writing, and directing categories across three different titles. Her career total now stands at 23.
3.Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big GrrrlsPop icon Lizzo, meanwhile, came away with the first Emmy nomination of her career as executive producer of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a new series where the global superstar searches for a confident, dynamic woman to join her world. The series is the sole new nominee in the Outstanding Competition Program category this year. This is the first series nomination for Prime Video in this category.
4.The Boys Presents: DiabolicalWith the main series ineligible this year, The Boys Presents: Diabolical continues the franchise’s Emmy recognition with a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program—representing Prime Video’s first Emmy nomination for a series in this category. The fun-size eight-episode animated anthology series reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, dreamt up by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today.
5.Shark TankThe entrepreneurial-themed reality show from MGM was nominated for two awards this year: Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Tune in to watch up-and-coming entrepreneurs face the sharks for an opportunity to see their dreams come to life.
6.SurvivorThis MGM title could win its eighth Emmy this year, as the long-running reality hit was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program. The show has captivated audiences for 42 seasons, following a new group of castaways each season as they battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.
