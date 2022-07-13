This year, Prime Video received 30 Emmy nominations for its Original programming, including 12 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The critically acclaimed comedy series topped a diverse slate of fellow nominees, along with Prime Video’s first Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special nominee, Lucy and Desi, first Outstanding Competition Program nominee, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and first Outstanding Short Form Animated Program nominee, The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

The count bests Prime Video’s 2021 nomination total of 20, reflecting a banner year of powerful, bold, and inclusive storytelling. Here are six Emmy-nominated shows you can watch on Prime Video.