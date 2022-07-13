On the nonfiction side, Amy Poehler’s documentaryfollows iconic power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they risk it all to be together in the 1950s entertainment industry. The documentary earned six nominations, making it the year’s most nominated doc. Poehler’s nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program is her first as a director, making her the first person to notch nominations for acting, writing, and directing categories across three different titles. Her career total now stands at 23.