X-Ray for Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Prime Video is an exclusive feature that gives you real-time access to live stats, key insights, enhanced replays, and more. The new feature allows you to dive into the Xs and Os of the game without taking your eyes off the screen or missing a play. If you’re a stats nerd like us, you’ve probably watched a game at home and wondered out loud, “How fast was Cooper Kupp running on that last play?” or “Who’s the leading rusher, and how many yards after contact is he getting?” All of this information is available right at your fingertips when watching TNF on Prime Video with Next Gen Stats on X-Ray.

Starting with the November 18 Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum matchup between the Patriots and Falcons—kicking off at 5:20 p.m. PST—we’re making the X-Ray experience even more engaging and interactive. We'll be launching a new fan-polling feature (available on Android devices at launch) that asks you to predict “Who will score first?” or “Who will throw for the most yards in the first half?” For the first time ever on Prime Video, you’ll be able to put your sports knowledge to the test in real time, as you see how your answers stack up against other viewers across the country.

There are two opportunities to predict how the game will play out—once before kickoff and once during halftime. Questions will reflect the teams and athletes on the field, and will draw inspiration from social media, league storylines, fantasy sports, and more. You’ll see live poll results that show how other viewers voted, and exactly how the community fared as predictive questions are resolved throughout the course of the game.

Here’s how to get started this season

1. Before kickoff

Join the Prime Video TNF stream on any Android device. To begin, either select the fan polls notification, or open X-Ray by flipping your phone into portrait mode, then tap the “Fan Polls” tab.

2. Once polls are open

You can choose from the multiple-choice options to make your predictions. You’ll be able to edit your picks until polls are locked right before kickoff.

3. Once the game begins

You can see how other viewers responded. During the game, questions will be answered by outcomes on the field, and you can see the correct answers displayed within X-Ray.

4. At halftime

You will receive another notification to go back and predict how the game will end, with a list of new questions specific to the second half. Once again, polls lock at kickoff and are answered throughout the third and fourth quarters.

5. At the end of the game

All questions will appear, and results are visible within X-Ray. If you answered at least one question, you will receive a notification inviting you to check your results and see how you fared against other fans.

The new fan-polling feature for X-Ray on Thursday Night Football will continue to evolve over time, with more features and capabilities being added regularly. It is available on Android devices at launch, and will expand to other devices and sports properties next year.

Welcome to the future of football with TNF on Prime Video. Be sure to us know what you think about fan polling by tweeting us @NFLonPrime.