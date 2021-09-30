Whether you’re planning to spend the month of October decking the haunted halls with pumpkins, or preparing for a socially distant Halloween night in, Amazon Original Stories, Amazon Music, and Prime Video have created a list of spooky options to keep you entertained all month long.
From gripping short stories you can read or listen to in one sitting, to haunting playlists and original albums, chilling podcasts, and spine-tingling movies and shows to have on repeat, customers can browse and enjoy these 31 spellbinding recommendations to get in the Halloween mood, all at no additional cost to a Prime membership.
Read on to find links to each of the thrilling suggestions. As not all recommendations will be suitable for children, enjoy with caution.
Amazon Original Stories
- House of Crows story collection by Lisa Unger
- Miao Dao by Joyce Carol Oates
- Oak Avenue by Brandi Reeds
- The Beckoning Fair One by Dan Chaon
- There's a Giant Trapdoor Spider Under Your Bed by Edgar Cantero
- Loam by Scott Heim
- The Gift by Alison Gaylin
- The Last Conversation by Paul Tremblay
Music and Playlists
- Steve Moore, The Haunted Library (Amazon Original music)
- The Midnight, Horror Show (Amazon Original music)
- “Happy Halloween” playlist
- “Kids’ Halloween” playlist
Prime Video
- Bingo Hell (Blumhouse 2021)—Amazon Original movie, premiering October 1
- Black as Night (Blumhouse 2021)—Amazon Original movie, premiering October 1
- The Manor (Blumhouse 2021)—Amazon Original movie, premiering October 8
- Madres (Blumhouse 2021)—Amazon Original movie, premiering October 8
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021)—Amazon Original series, premiering October 15
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- Midsommar
Podcasts
- Cold (Amazon Original podcast)
- Badlands (Amazon Original podcast)
- Disgraceland (Amazon Original podcast)
- Dr. Death (Wondery original, all seasons)
- The Vanished (Wondery original)
- Killer Psyche (Wondery original)
- Over My Dead Body: Tally (Season One) (Wondery original)
- Death of a Starlet (Wondery original)
- Nighty Night with Rabia Chaudry
- Dark Air with Terry Carnation
