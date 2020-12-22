No holiday season would be complete without the perfect soundtrack. That’s why the Amazon Music holiday programming team spends months in their own version of Santa’s workshop each year, curating hundreds of new playlists and stations, and preparing for the music that’s consistently been at the top of our charts each December. Playlists such as Christmas Past, Holiday Pop and Feel-Good Christmas are a few of the many that have seen explosive growth in listening year over year.

In 2020, Amazon Music customers around the world have had a voracious appetite for festive hits, with holiday listening beginning earlier than ever before. Globally, listeners have been playing seasonal music around the clock, asking Alexa to play holiday music every minute of every day since October 1. Amazon Music has also surpassed 3.5 billion streams of holiday music, with more than 230 million voice requests for the genre.

Other holiday listening trends include:

Last Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, listeners streamed “All I Want for Christmas is You,” by Mariah Carey, on Amazon Music more than 20 million times. With a runtime of four minutes, that amounts to over 60,000 consecutive days, or 165 years, of streaming the holiday classic in its entirety.



Customers in Pennsylvania, Utah, and Massachusetts tend to play the most holiday music, while customers in Louisiana listen to the most songs about Santa Claus.



Customers in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, UK, and Germany have streamed the most holiday tunes since October 1.



Pentatonix, Mariah Carey, and Michael Bublé are the top three most requested artists for holiday music around the world this season.



While holiday music is incredibly popular, listening across Amazon Music’s full catalog of music is growing as well.