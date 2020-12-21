This weekend, for the first time ever, Prime Video will host back-to-back days of live NFL football with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day, and the San Francisco 49ers heading to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals on December 26. Both games kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and are available at no additional cost for Prime members—fans can sign up or start a 30-day free trial by visiting amazon.com/prime.

In preparation for a full weekend of NFL action on Prime Video, fans can join NFL Legends, analysts, and tastemakers like Action Bronson, Andrew Hawkins, Brandon Aiyuk, Cari Champion, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, Chris Long, Dan Gamache, James Koh, Kay Adams, Kenyan Drake, Kickasso, Kyle Long, Quavo, Ron Everline (JustTrain), and Victor Cruz for the NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video, a week-long celebration of football culture.

Fans can follow @SportsOnPrime on Twitter and Instagram for updates throughout the week. See the full programming schedule below:

Monday, December 21 at 2 p.m. ET—‘The NFL Comment Box’ on Twitch

Join NFL Legends Kyle Long and Andrew Hawkins on ‘The NFL Comment Box,’ an Ask Me Anything-style show that gives fans the chance to engage with Long and Hawkins in an authentic and informative way. Fans can get all their questions answered ahead of the big weekend on Prime Video. Watch at twitch.tv/twitchsports.

Tuesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET—‘NFL Next’ on Prime Video

Join two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network’s Kay Adams, Next Gen Stats Analyst James Koh, and NFL Legend and Academy Award winner Andrew Hawkins for ‘NFL Next’ on Prime Video. Presented through the lens of Next Gen Stats, NFL Next amplifies the social media pulse of the league, provides a fantasy football-themed look ahead to the upcoming week’s action, and gives fans an in-depth preview of the weekend’s matchups utilizing the NFL Films “Mic’d Up” vault. Available on-demand throughout the week on Prime Video.

Tuesday, December 22—‘Hurry Up Kitchen’ with Action Bronson

Foodies and football fans alike can join rapper and classically trained chef Action Bronson for a football-themed lesson on how to cook dishes inspired by his love of football and the holidays. Sharpen your culinary skills and follow along at @SportsOnPrime on Twitter and Instagram.

Wednesday, December 23—‘Rise and Prime’ with Ron Everline (@justtrain)

Start your day with Ron Everline, Kevin Hart’s trainer, for an intense workout to burn some calories before the holiday and football feast. Grab a water bottle and follow along. @SportsOnPrime on Twitter and Instagram.

Wednesday, December 23 at 6 p.m. ET—‘The NFL Machine’ on Twitch

Join NFL Legends Kyle Long and Chad Johnson on ‘The NFL Machine,’ a show that gives fans inside access to the NFL Films archive and allows hosts to walk through footage in the most live and interactive way possible. Watch at twitch.tv/twitchsports.

Thursday, December 24—'Spiked Up' with Brandon Aiyuk and Kenyan Drake

Sneakerheads Kickasso and Dan Gamache will design custom cleats for Brandon Aiyuk and Kenyan Drake, which they’ll each wear during pre-game on Saturday. As an extension of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, the designs will be inspired by charitable organizations both athletes are passionate about. Watch the design process and cleat unveiling via @SportsOnPrime on Twitter and Instagram.

Friday, December 25 at 1:45 p.m. ET—‘2020 Touchback’ with Cari Champion, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, Quavo, and Victor Cruz

Join this star-studded lineup of media personalities, musicians, and NFL Legends for a unique season-in-review award show that highlights the best plays of the year, best Tik Tok videos, best touchdown dances, and more. Get a glimpse of what’s in store this weekend and tune-in to the show at twitch.tv/primevideo, twitch.tv/twitchsports, or via @SportsOnPrime on Twitter and Instagram.

Friday, December 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET—Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and the resurgent Vikings head south to New Orleans to take on Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and the NFC South-leading Saints as the Vikings fight for one of the final NFC Wild Card playoff spots. Watch on FOX, NFL Network, or stream on Prime Video, twitch.tv/primevideo, or twitch.tv/movethesticks. The game is also available on NFL, FOX, and FOX Deportes digital properties, and on the Vikings, Saints, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

Saturday, December 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET—San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers head to the desert to face former Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West showdown with significant playoff implications. Stream on Prime Video, twitch.tv/primevideo, or twitch.tv/movethesticks. The game will also be televised in both teams’ home markets on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and FOX affiliate KSAZ in Arizona. It will also be available to stream on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.