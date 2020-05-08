Update: Amazon Prime Video to stream San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals on December 26.

The NFL announced its 2020 regular-season schedule, including 11 games on Prime Video and Twitch that will be streamed at no additional cost to Prime members.

In April, the NFL and Amazon announced a multi-year agreement to renew and expand their partnership to deliver a live digital stream of Thursday Night Football* and to exclusively stream one regular season Saturday game in 2020.

The NFL on Prime Video and Twitch will continue to provide members a unique viewing experience with interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS that bring fans closer to the game, and members will be able to choose from multiple alternative audio options exclusive to Prime Video.

We’ll have more details on the late-season Saturday game later this year. The full slate of Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video and Twitch is below:

Oct 8 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (8:20 p.m. ET)

Oct 15 – Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

Oct 22 – New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Oct 29 – Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Nov 5 – Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Nov 12 – Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (8:20 p.m. ET)

Nov 19 – Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET)

Dec 3 – Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET)

Dec 10 – New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET)

Dec 17 – Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET)

Dec 25 – Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (4:30 p.m. ET)**

Dec 26 – San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (4:30 p.m. ET)

*Thursday Night Football games are also available on FOX and NFL Network. Simulcast subject to change.

**Week 16 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints falls on Christmas Day, a Friday.