On February 11, Amazon Games launched Lost Ark, a free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game (MMOARPG) developed by South Korean developer Smilegate RPG. Launching less than five months after the successful debut of Amazon Games’ New World, Lost Ark has been met with an overwhelming response, reaching more than 1.325 million concurrent players on Steam in less than 24 hours—making it the platform’s second highest-played game in a 24-hour period to date. Less than a week after launch, Lost Ark has become Steam’s highest-played MMORPG ever.

“We’re working closely with Smilegate RPG to add more content, regular updates, and maintain a thriving global player community in Lost Ark for years to come,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games.

A scene from LostArk, the highest-played massively multiplayer online role-playing game on the Steam platform, ever. A scene from the new LostArk, the highest-played massively multiplayer online role-playing game on the Steam platform, ever. A scene from the new LostArk, the highest-played massively multiplayer online role-playing game on the Steam platform, ever.

Building momentum

The launch followed a head-start period from February 8-11—which included an offer for early access to the game for players who purchased Founder’s Packs. During the head start, Lost Ark reached 1.2 million concurrent stream viewers on Twitch, while 532,000 people were concurrently playing on Steam. As of February 14, nearly 60 million hours of gameplay have been watched cumulatively on Twitch.

Global players Lost Ark gained more than 4.7 million new registered players across the Americas and Europe between February 8 – 14, 2022.

What to expect

the eternal power and light of the Lost Ark. Players can choose from 15 customizable hero classes with a multitude of adaptable and combinable skill sets. In-game gear, ranked and unranked modes, and end-game content like dungeons and raids are available to players of all skill levels. The action happens around the world, and players can explore, develop, and defend their own islands.