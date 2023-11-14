Mariah Carey is kicking off a national tour for the holidays, and Amazon Music is coming along as the exclusive merch provider. The Mariah Carey and Amazon Music merch collection celebrates the “Queen of Christmas” and her Merry Christmas One and For All! Tour, featuring special designs across t-shirts, hoodies, hats, totes, and even a rhinestone-studded Mariah Carey jean jacket.

Select items will be available online, and there will be a separate collection available at merch booths in every venue of the 16-date tour. The online collection is available to shop now in Mariah Carey’s first-ever official Amazon store, Amazon.com/MariahCarey. The store also features Mariah Carey’s “It’s Time” tee-shirt, tote, and tumbler.

Check out all the exclusive merch in the collection.

Merch available online from Merch on Demand, Amazon’s print on-demand service

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Stars T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring a red print of Mariah singing on the front.

Shop now

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Sleigh T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah singing on a sleigh, and the full list of tour dates on the back.

Shop now

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Photo T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah on the front, and the full list of tour dates on the back.

Shop now

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Snowflake T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah on the front with a snowflake in the background.

Shop now

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Zip Up Hoodie

A hoodie featuring a custom MC logo over a snowflake on the front left side and on the back.

Shop now

Merch available for fans to purchase at the venue

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Rhinestone Denim Jacket

A custom lined denim jacket with a Sherpa collar. The back features a print of Mariah with MC logo in rhinestones, and an embroidered snowflake above the chest pocket.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Sleigh T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah singing on a sleigh, and the full list of tour dates on the back.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Photo T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah on the front, a red glitter “MC” logo on the front, and the full list of tour dates on the back.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Snowflake T-Shirt

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah on the front with snowflakes in the background and a silver chrome “MC” logo.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Zip Up Hoodie

A hoodie with puff print design, featuring a custom MC logo over a sparkly snowflake on the front left side and on the back.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Pullover Sweater

A crewneck sweater featuring Mariah singing on the front with her logo.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Tote Bag

A white and red tote bag with red and white rhinestones making the MC logo with a snowflake.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Beanie

A beanie offered in cream and black color options with a red embroidered MC logo, and silver snowflake rhinestones.

Shop the online collection in Mariah Carey’s Amazon storefront now.

Fans and Amazon customers can follow @AmazonMusic on socials for updates on merch drops from Amazon Music, and follow @MariahCarey for updates about her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour.