Mariah Carey is kicking off a national tour for the holidays, and Amazon Music is coming along as the exclusive merch provider. The Mariah Carey and Amazon Music merch collection celebrates the “Queen of Christmas” and her Merry Christmas One and For All! Tour, featuring special designs across t-shirts, hoodies, hats, totes, and even a rhinestone-studded Mariah Carey jean jacket.

Select items will be available online, and there will be a separate collection available at merch booths in every venue of the 16-date tour. The online collection is available to shop now in Mariah Carey’s first-ever official Amazon store, Amazon.com/MariahCarey. The store also features Mariah Carey’s “It’s Time” tee-shirt, tote, and tumbler.
Check out all the exclusive merch in the collection.

Merch available online from Merch on Demand, Amazon’s print on-demand service

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Stars T-Shirt

A white t-shirt with red lettering that says "Mariah Carey" there is a red illustration of Mariah singing and red stars under the lettering.

A t-shirt featuring a red print of Mariah singing on the front.
Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Sleigh T-Shirt

A white shirt with an image of Mariah Carey riding a red sleigh on the front. On the back is a list of all of the stops on her holiday tour, and the text above reads "Mariah Carey"

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah singing on a sleigh, and the full list of tour dates on the back.
Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Photo T-Shirt

A black shirt with a large image of Mariah Carey on the front. Below her image is pink lettering that says "MC." On the back is a list of all of the stops of her holiday tour and lettering above the list that says "MC"

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah on the front, and the full list of tour dates on the back.
Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Snowflake T-Shirt

An image of a red tee shirt with Mariah Carey on the front. Below her image is lettering that says "MC"

A t-shirt featuring a photo of Mariah on the front with a snowflake in the background.
Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Zip Up Hoodie

An image of a black zip-upd hoodie that says "MC" in red lettering on the back. It also has the same logo but smaller on the front on the left chest side of the jacket.

A hoodie featuring a custom MC logo over a snowflake on the front left side and on the back.
Merch available for fans to purchase at the venue

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Rhinestone Denim Jacket

An image of a light-blue denim jacket with white trim on the collar. There are also rhinestones along the buttons. On the back, Mariah Carey's holiday image is impressed in dark blue, with gray lettering over top that says "MC"

A custom lined denim jacket with a Sherpa collar. The back features a print of Mariah with MC logo in rhinestones, and an embroidered snowflake above the chest pocket.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Pullover Sweater

A white pullover sweater with red text that reads "Mariah Carey." Below the text is an illustrated image of Mariah also in red, along with three small stars.

A crewneck sweater featuring Mariah singing on the front with her logo.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Tote Bag

A white tote back with red straps. The front of the tote has red lettering that reads "MC."

A white and red tote bag with red and white rhinestones making the MC logo with a snowflake.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Beanie

An image of a white beenie hat with a ball on top. There is red embroidered lettering on the front that says "MC"

A beanie offered in cream and black color options with a red embroidered MC logo, and silver snowflake rhinestones.

Shop the online collection in Mariah Carey’s Amazon storefront now.

Fans and Amazon customers can follow @AmazonMusic on socials for updates on merch drops from Amazon Music, and follow @MariahCarey for updates about her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour.