Amp, the live radio app from Amazon, announced the launch of The Daily Cannon—a new morning show hosted by Nick Cannon—live on Amp every Monday through Friday, beginning April 24 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT. The multifaceted entertainer will act as a cultural guide, as he headlines each raw and unfiltered show with personally curated new R&B, hip-hop, and pop tracks; the inside scoop on celebrity and culture news; and interviews with today’s hottest artists, newsmakers, and Amp creators. The show will be co-hosted by radio personalities Mason Moussette and DJ Abby De La Rosa.

“I’m excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on Amp. Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make The Daily Cannon a show you don’t want to miss,” Cannon said. “There’s a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live, and I am excited for our journey ahead.”

The Daily Cannon on Amp is an innovative take on radio programs, reimagined for a social-first live audience. With Amp, listeners can call in and chat with Cannon live on the app, creating a real-time connection between himself and his audience.

From his days at Wild ‘N Out to America’s Got Talent and his new Next Superstar Tour 2023, Cannon’s knack for identifying and developing emerging talent makes The Daily Cannon a destination for discovery.

The Amp app can be downloaded in the U.S. iOS App Store here. Fans can follow @nickcannon to tune in and also access The Daily Cannon on Amp with Alexa-enabled devices by asking, “Alexa, listen to ‘The Daily Cannon’ on Amp.”