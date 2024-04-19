Taylor Swift has a “big reputation” for shattering streaming records, and her 11th studio album is no exception. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT just became the most-streamed album in its first day ever on Amazon Music.

Released earlier today, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT marks Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, following her Midnights release in 2022 and her re-releases of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Fans can listen to THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT—including the surprise, secret double album, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY on Amazon Music. You can ask “Alexa, play the latest album by Taylor Swift” to hear a special introduction from Taylor herself. And on Monday, April 22, fans can check Amazon Music for an exclusive THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT listening experience.

In the meantime, fans can go deeper and discover the meaning behind some of key words that appear on THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Just say, “Alexa, give me a TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT word” to find out more.

Taylor Swift's ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ cover images.

Full track list

  1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
  2. The Tortured Poets Department
  3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
  4. Down Bad
  5. So Long, London
  6. But Daddy I Love Him
  7. Fresh Out the Slammer
  8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine)
  9. Guilty as Sin?
  10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
  11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
  12. loml
  13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
  14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  15. The Alchemy
  16. Clara Bow
  17. The Black Dog
  18. imgonnagetyouback
  19. The Albatross
  20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
  21. How Did It End?
  22. So High School
  23. I Hate It Here
  24. thanK you aIMee
  25. I Look in People's Windows
  26. The Prophecy
  27. Cassandra
  28. Peter
  29. The Bolter
  30. Robin
  31. The Manuscript

