Fans can listen to the album now on Amazon Music and discover details about the album via Alexa.

Taylor Swift has a “big reputation” for shattering streaming records, and her 11th studio album is no exception. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT just became the most-streamed album in its first day ever on Amazon Music.

Released earlier today, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT marks Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, following her Midnights release in 2022 and her re-releases of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Fans can listen to THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT—including the surprise, secret double album, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY on Amazon Music. You can ask “Alexa, play the latest album by Taylor Swift” to hear a special introduction from Taylor herself. And on Monday, April 22, fans can check Amazon Music for an exclusive THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT listening experience.

In the meantime, fans can go deeper and discover the meaning behind some of key words that appear on THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Just say, “Alexa, give me a TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT word” to find out more.

Full track list

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the Slammer Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine) Guilty as Sin? Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) loml I Can Do It With a Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow The Black Dog imgonnagetyouback The Albatross Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus How Did It End? So High School I Hate It Here thanK you aIMee I Look in People's Windows The Prophecy Cassandra Peter The Bolter Robin The Manuscript

