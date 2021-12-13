Whether you’re decking the halls or firing up the virtual yule log, Prime has got you covered during the holidays. Prime members can enjoy tons of festive favorites, including new and nostalgic holiday movies and music, and short stories for reading or listening to in one sitting—all included in their membership.

Prime Video

There’s no place like home for a cozy winter movie night. Prime members have access to many holiday titles that are available at no additional cost—check out our favorites below, or browse from the entire Prime Video holiday collection. Prime Video is also delivering the gift of football this holiday season, with two more NFL games streaming in mid-to-late December, including the Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, kicking off at 4:30 p.m. EST.



Amazon Music

Music is the soundtrack to every holiday memory, and Prime members have the best holiday music at their fingertips, including nostalgic classics and new Amazon Original songs, all available exclusively to Amazon Music listeners. Explore some of the festive playlists and stations below, or try asking, “Alexa, play ‘Merry Mix’ in DJ Mode” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on Alexa-enabled devices for a fun, personalized listening experience, featuring special guests like Mariah Carey sharing their holiday memories, the stories behind their own holiday songs, and more.



Amazon Original Stories

Amazon is giving small gifts to readers through an assortment of short-and-sweet holiday-themed stories. These bingeable reads, from four best-selling authors, help Prime members keep the holiday season merry and bright. Available in digital and audio formats, the stories are a perfect listen or read while wrapping gifts, decorating the tree, or just taking some much-deserved R&R during all the holiday pandemonium.



Want more fun reads? Check out thousands of books, magazines, and audiobooks available in Prime Reading.

365 Days of Prime benefits

During the holidays and beyond, Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. Entertainment includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Beyond entertainment, Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on millions of items in 47 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 10 million items coast-to-coast. Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. Additionally, Prime members enjoy 30 minutes of early access to hottest Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day.

