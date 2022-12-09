Something from Tiffany's, the Prime Video holiday romance film guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit, premieres on December 9. The movie follows Rachel, a woman whose life is changed when she receives an engagement ring meant for somebody else.

Directed by Daryl Wein, the film stars Zoey Deutch as Rachel Meyer, alongside Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, and Shay Mitchell. It's sure to be a crowd-pleaser, so make sure you tune in on December 9 with the family during the holiday season.

How to watch 'Something from Tiffany's' on Prime Video

Anyone can watch Something from Tiffany's straight from Prime Video starting on December 9.

Prime Video is included with Prime membership, which costs $119/year or $12.99/month. Prime members can watch Something from Tiffany's for free, as well as thousands of other movies and shows included with the service. You can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for $8.99/month, however, you won’t get the other benefits that come with Prime—like free two-day shipping on thousands of items.

New to Prime Video? Not a problem! You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to watch the movie, along with the rest of the Prime Video library. Prime Video is supported in any web browser, and there are dedicated apps for most smart TV platforms. If you're on a mobile device, you can get the Prime Video app for iOS or Android.

What else is on Prime right now?

After you're done watching Something from Tiffany's, there are plenty of other high-quality movies and TV shows to explore on Prime Video. The service has a massive library, including series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, movies like My Policeman, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, and Coming 2 America, and live sports like NFL Thursday Night Football.

Ready to get started? Log in to Prime Video on December 9 and watch Something from Tiffany's with the whole family.