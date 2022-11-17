15 books you didn't know were first available through Kindle Direct Publishing, including 'The Martian' and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey'

To celebrate Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing’s 15th anniversary, take a look at 15 of the most popular books that got their start on the service.
Based on data since 2015, customers around the world have read 548 billion pages from Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) books. Here are 15 of the most popular books that got their start on KDP.
1Fifty Shades of Greyby E L James
After 25 years of working in television, E L James decided to pursue a childhood dream and write stories that readers could take to their hearts. The result was the controversial and sensuous romance Fifty Shades of Grey … Fifty Shades of Grey stayed on The New York Times best-seller list for 133 consecutive weeks.
2The Martianby Andy Weir
Andy Weir built a two-decade career as a software engineer until the success of his first published novel, The Martian, allowed him to live out his dream of writing full-time. Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’ The Great American Read.
3Hopelessby Colleen Hoover
From the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of It Starts with Us, It Ends with Us, and All Your Perfects comes the beginning of Sky and Dean’s passionate love story—where well-kept secrets threaten to open wounds of a dark past. Hopeless is a novel that will leave you breathless, entranced, and remembering your own first love.
4The Atlantis Gene: A Thrillerby A.G. Riddle
The Atlantis Gene is the first book in A.G. Riddle’s best-selling Origin Mystery trilogy—a series that has sold over 3 million copies worldwide (in 20 languages), received 25,000+ reviews on Amazon, been rated 18,000+ times on Audible, and garnered 100,000+ ratings on GoodReads. The trilogy is now in development to be a major motion picture.
5Cravingby Helen Hardt
After being left at the altar, Jade Roberts seeks solace at her best friend’s ranch on the Colorado western slope. Her humiliation still ripe, she doesn't expect to be attracted to her friend’s reticent brother, but when the gorgeous cowboy kisses her, all bets are off.
6An Innocent Client: A Legal Thriller (Joe Dillard Series Book1)by Scott Pratt
In this best-selling debut, criminal defense lawyer Joe Dillard has become jaded over the years as he's tried to balance his career against his conscience. Savvy but cynical, Dillard wants to quit doing criminal defense, but he can't resist the chance to represent someone who might actually be innocent.
7Sleep Tightby Rachel Abbott
When Olivia Brookes calls the police to report that her husband and children are missing, she believes she will never see them again. She has reason to fear the worst; this isn't the first tragedy that Olivia has experienced. Now, two years later, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Douglas is called in to investigate this family again, but this time it's Olivia who has disappeared.
8The Atlantis Plague: A Thrillerby A.G. Riddle
Filled with real science and history, The Atlantis Plague is the second book in The Origin Mystery trilogy. With shocking plot twists and revelations around every turn, The Atlantis Plague will keep you up late into the night turning the pages to find out what the Immari have in store for David, Kate, and Dorian.
9The Fixed Trilogy: Fixed on You, Found in You, Forever with Youby Laurelin Paige
Stalking and restraining orders are a thing of Alayna Wither's past. With her MBA newly in hand, she has her future figured out—move up at the nightclub she works at and stay away from any guy who might trigger her obsessive love disorder … But what Alayna didn't figure on is Hudson Pierce, the new owner of the nightclub. When she learns Hudson has a dark history of his own, she realizes too late that she's fallen for the worst man she could possibly get involved with.
10That Month in Tuscanyby Inglath Cooper
Ren Sawyer and Lizzy Harper live completely different lives. Exploring the streets of Florence and the hills of Tuscany together—two people with seemingly nothing in common—changes them both forever.
11Dawnshardby Brandon Sanderson
When a ghost ship is discovered, its crew presumed dead after trying to reach the storm-shrouded island Akinah, Navani Kholin must send an expedition to make sure the island hasn't fallen into enemy hands. If the crew cannot uncover the secrets of the hidden island city before the wrath of its ancient guardians falls upon them, the fate of Roshar and the entire Cosmere hangs in the balance.
12The Cleaner (John Milton Series Book 1)by Mark Dawson
Mark Dawson’s popular series follows John Milton, the man the government calls when they want a problem to go away ... but what happens when he’s the one who needs to disappear?
13Obsessionby Helen Hardt
Jade Roberts is in love with Talon Steel but no longer welcome in his home. While she resolves to move on, she still longs for the passion she and Talon shared … But as Talon begins his journey of healing, Jade uncovers some startling secrets…
14The Mistakeby Elle Kennedy
College junior John Logan can get any girl he wants. For this hockey star, life is a parade of parties and hook-ups, but behind his killer grins and easygoing charm, he hides growing despair about the dead-end road he'll be forced to walk after graduation. A sexy encounter with freshman Grace Ivers is just the distraction he needs, but when a thoughtless mistake pushes her away, Logan plans to spend his final year proving to her that he's worth a second chance.
15The Miracle Morningby Hal Elrod
What if you could wake up tomorrow and any—or every—area of your life was beginning to transform? What would you change? The Miracle Morning is already transforming the lives of tens of thousands of people around the world by showing them how to wake up each day with more energy, motivation, and focus to take your life to the next level.
