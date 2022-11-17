15 books you didn't know were first available through Kindle Direct Publishing, including 'The Martian' and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey'

by Laurelin PaigeStalking and restraining orders are a thing of Alayna Wither's past. With her MBA newly in hand, she has her future figured out—move up at the nightclub she works at and stay away from any guy who might trigger her obsessive love disorder … But what Alayna didn't figure on is Hudson Pierce, the new owner of the nightclub. When she learns Hudson has a dark history of his own, she realizes too late that she's fallen for the worst man she could possibly get involved with.