As part of our commitment to safeguard our foundation models from CSAM, we scan training datasets for known CSAM and design and test our models and generative AI applications to reduce the risk that they will produce exploitative content. We scanned billions of pieces of publicly available content for possible CSAM. We detected 1,098,047 instances of possible CSAM, which we removed before training our foundation models and reported to NCMEC through our Amazon AI Services CyberTipline account. After subsequent human review, Amazon determined that 99.60% were false positives, and only 4,376 were confirmed CSAM. In 2026, we have enhanced our detection pipeline to improve our identification of CSAM and substantially reduce the false positive rate. In addition, we have identified and will include actionable information in our CyberTipline reports, where available. We remain committed to improving the quality of our reports and CSAM detection processes.