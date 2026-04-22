For the past five years, Amazon has published an

annual Brand Protection Report

—a detailed look at how we combat counterfeits, protect intellectual property, and safeguard the brands that sell in our store. But global retail has never been more connected—or more complex.

Bad actors

are constantly evolving their tactics, criminal networks operate across borders, and the threats facing retail extend well beyond counterfeits. At the same time, advancements in

AI

are giving us capabilities that didn't exist a few years ago—allowing us to move from proactive to predictive, analyzing billions of signals simultaneously and detecting threats before they ever reach customers.