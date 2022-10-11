Luxury Stores at Amazon and the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) have collaborated to bring some of the best Latin American designers to customers, including Alexandre Birman, Silvia Tcherassi, Adriana Degreas, and Maygel Coronel. From shoes and beachwear to finely crafted jewelry, the eye-popping designs represent a range of cultures and styles.

“Latin America is so rich in culture and entrepreneurship,” said Tamara Lazzarotto, senior business development manager at Luxury Stores at Amazon. “As a Latina from Brazil, it was close to my heart to introduce these designers and their unique stories to our Luxury Stores customers, and become part of the incredible LAFS community that co-founders Estefanía [Lacayo] and Samantha [Tams] have nurtured.”

“I’ve known Estefanía and Samantha since the inception of LAFS, and have always been proud to support their community,” said Trisha Gregory, chief brand officer at Luxury Stores at Amazon. “I am excited to bring the LAFS community and luxury Latin American fashion and beauty brands to Luxury Stores customers.”

Launched in 2018, the LAFS was created by entrepreneurs Lacayo and Tams as an omnichannel platform with the mission of elevating and enriching the Latin American fashion and design industry.

"As an entrepreneur, it has been a great honor for LAFS to collaborate with Luxury Stores at Amazon, curating the best of Latin design for their customers,” said Tams.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with Luxury Stores at Amazon to highlight some of the beautiful talent coming out of Latin America and to show its customer the craftsmanship coming out of our region and LAFS community,” added Lacayo.

Explore some of our favorite designers from Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and more, all available in Luxury Stores at Amazon. To learn more about the brands, read about their backgrounds and values, in their own words, below.

Adriana Degreas

Adriana Degreas is one of the world's leading luxury beachwear brands. Adriana is widely recognized for her unique designs—contemporary pieces with a retro twist—and flattering looks. She mixes cool-chic Brazilian style with innovative shapes and cuts. Think of it as the new vintage. The designer's bain couture concept is a new milestone for swimwear. It offers a touch of haute couture to beachwear and resort wear, offering women a sophisticated and elegant collection of designs to wear in the tropics, at summer destinations, and beyond.

Alexandre Birman

With its modest beginnings in a shoe factory, the Alexandre Birman brand was born from a love of process—the understanding of strong construction, the use of exquisite materials, and an artist’s eye for aesthetics. The result is footwear that marries the brand’s rich Brazilian tradition, infused with spirit, sensuality, and sophistications, and an artisan’s passion for craftsmanship.

House of Bō

Gender-neutral fragrance maker House of Bō is built on the foundation of transparency, environmental responsibility, fair working conditions, and positive relations with local communities. Cruelty-free ingredients are sourced from organic farms. Everything from the bottles to the packaging is artisanal. The bottle caps are even hand-sculpted by local Mexican artisans from natural reclaimed travertine marble stone. These one-of-a-kind pieces can also be used as paperweights or incense holders.

Maygel Coronel

Founded in 2017 in Cartagena, Colombia, Maygel Coronel is a brand for women and life under the sun. Inspired by her home—the city of Cartagena, where the beach meets luxury—Coronel designed a collection that effortlessly translates from day to evening. Color, volume, and shape offer Latin flair for the Mujer Cartagenera. Coronel extends the life of each garment through functional designs that can be worn beyond the beach, closing the gap between read-to-wear and swimwear.

Silvia Tcherassi

Silvia Tcherassi has been one of the leading figures in Colombian fashion for 35 years. She has shown in Milan and Paris, and been awarded one of France’s highest honors, the Officier de L’Ordre Arts et Lettres, a distinction bestowed on leaders of the international arts community for their “contribution and commitment to cultural service.” Tcherassi’s label combines traditional Colombian craftsmanship with internationally minded modern luxury design. The designer was born in Colombia on the Caribbean coast, so resort wear is a focus, but Tcherassi is just as adept at creating clothes for urban days and nights.

Sensi Studio

Stephany Sensi, designer for Sensi Studio, graduated from Istituto Marangoni in Milan in 2006. This was the beginning of her career in fashion. She moved back to Ecuador (her birthplace) and launched Sensi Studio. Inspired by the craftsmanship of the local artisans, she started a collection of genuine Panama hats, bags, and resort wear. Sensi works closely with the artisans developing her own originals, and authentic products with a modern twist and current approach.

sordo

Artisanal jewelry line sordo, by New York-based designer Monica Sordo, was born almost 10 years ago out of a return journey; a homeward-bound voyage to her native Caracas, Venezuela, where she developed her first creations at her father’s industrial workshop. This inspired her to create bold, sculptural pieces in voluminous shapes with dynamic proportions. If you’re looking for unique statement jewelry, sordo is for you. The collection is reminiscent of the designer’s Caribbean memories—Sordo said her work involves the pursuit of permanence in design beyond a moment in time. These are timeless pieces that exist between sculpture and artful collections.

Luxury Stores at Amazon is a shopping experience that features established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands. Enjoy access to the latest collections and exclusive items from each luxury brand, with fast, free delivery.

Read in Spanish.