You don’t have to spend a lot to get something great for family and friends this holiday season—or any day—at Amazon. Heading into the holidays, global ecommerce analytics company Profitero released its annual pricing report, finding that Amazon had the lowest online prices among all retailers it studied, with prices averaging 13% lower than competitors.

The independent study analyzed online prices for nearly 15,000 exact-matched products in 15 categories and 13 leading retailers in the U.S. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Amazon has had the lowest prices of all U.S. retailers surveyed by Profitero.

In addition to offering customers low prices every day, Amazon is offering early deals this week ahead of Black Friday. Check in on the Amazon app or head to Amazon’s Black Friday deals page to watch for early deals, and make sure to keep an eye out for the Deal of the Day.

During Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event, customers can shop millions of deals at a variety of price points. Customers will be able to save on must-have items across categories, including toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Customers will also find unbelievable prices from popular brands on select products, like Moroccanoil, Peter Thomas Roth, and Drybar hair care products, De'Longhi espresso machines, and everyday essentials from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day.

Learn more about this year's Black Friday shopping event by heading to Amazon’s holiday hub for more news and shopping tips.