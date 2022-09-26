Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2022 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)

Amazon's holiday deals and news

From the top toys to Alexa cooking tips, deals, and more, here's everything you need to know to celebrate the holidays with Amazon.
A person excited about the items they found on Amazon
Retail

Score top holiday deals with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale

The new 48-hour event gives Prime members exclusive early access to holiday deals, including savings on brands like Peloton and New Balance, and Amazon’s lowest prices of the year on select products from Caudalie, Murad, and Philips Sonicare.
Read more
An image of an Echo Show device sitting on a kitchen counter top. A cutting board with food on it sits next to the device.
Devices

8 holiday cooking tips from Alexa and Food Network Kitchen

Whether you’re cooking for one, two, or five, make the most of your holiday cooking adventures with Food Network Kitchen and Amazon Devices.
Read more
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se