Read in Spanish

Mark your calendar: Cyber Monday deals will be available on Amazon starting on Saturday, November 26. We’re offering a sneak peek at some of the top deals for this year’s three-day shopping event, including up to 70% off select Alexa-enabled devices, and up to 60% off select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles. Surprise savings will also drop every 30 minutes during select periods of the weekend event, so remember to check back often.

Here’s a list of some of the best deals:

Top Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

Electronics



Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV

on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV Save up to 60% on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles

on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz

Beauty



Save up to 55% on vVardis and up to 50% on select products from other premium beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, and U Beauty

on vVardis and on select products from other premium beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, and U Beauty Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from T3

on select premium haircare products from T3 Save up to 25% on select Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian

Apparel and accessories



Save up to 50% on select Gap apparel and accessories

on select Gap apparel and accessories Save up to 45% on select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s

on select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s Save up to 40% on select BALEAF athletic attire and up to 30% on select Peloton accessories and apparel

on select BALEAF athletic attire on select Peloton accessories and apparel Save up to 40% on select tween and teen apparel from HappyNation

on select tween and teen apparel from HappyNation Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger

on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger Save up to 30% on select accessories from Anker



Home



Save up to 50% on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers

on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers

on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers Save up to 45% on select BLACK+DECKER tools

on select BLACK+DECKER tools Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits

Toys



Save up to 30% on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys

on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys Save up to 30% on select Marvel toys and apparel

on select Marvel toys and apparel Save up to 30% on select e-bikes and e-scooters from brands like Segway, Jetson, and Hurley

Pets



Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs

Learn more about this year's Cyber Monday shopping event or head to our Amazon’s holiday hub for more news and shopping tips.