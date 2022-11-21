Read in Spanish

Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event starts Saturday, November 26, and runs through Monday, November 28. The sale will feature deals across categories from popular brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Segway, Mr. Coffee, and Bose. Amazon is also offering flexible payment options and cashback rewards to help customers score additional savings.

Keep reading for all of the information on this year’s Cyber Monday event.

How and when can I shop the Cyber Monday event?

Cyber Monday deals will be available starting Saturday, November 26, at 12:01 a.m. PST, and continue through Monday, November 28, at 11:59pm PST. Visit the Cyber Monday deals page on Amazon or head to the Amazon Shopping app to find the latest deals throughout the event.

What are some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon this year?

This year’s deals include something for everyone on your gift list. Some of the top deals in our Cyber Monday preview include up to 50% off select DASH air fryers, up to 40% off select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers, up to 25% off select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs, up to 50% off select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills and Murad, and up to 25% off select Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian. Check out the full Cyber Monday deals preview.

Are early deals available now?

Amazon will be rolling out deals ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events. Take a look at some of the top early deals to watch for, and then head to the Black Friday deals page or the Amazon Shopping app to get a head start on your shopping.

Where can I get gift ideas?

Check out exclusive collections on Amazon from influencers and experts who handpicked their favorite items for the season. Collections include picks from:

Remi Bader: Social creator Remi Bader’s fashion-focused holiday picks will have you covered head-to-toe for your holiday parties, with sparkling shoes, handbags, and dresses.

Social creator Remi Bader’s fashion-focused holiday picks will have you covered head-to-toe for your holiday parties, with sparkling shoes, handbags, and dresses. Dixie D’Amelio: Digital creator and artist Dixie D’Amelio shared her favorite home-focused, internet-sensational finds this holiday season.

Digital creator and artist Dixie D’Amelio shared her favorite home-focused, internet-sensational finds this holiday season. Storm Reid: Actress and producer Storm Reid shared her favorite picks for getting into the holiday spirit across everyday jewelry, fashion statement finds, and trendy home décor pieces.

Actress and producer Storm Reid shared her favorite picks for getting into the holiday spirit across everyday jewelry, fashion statement finds, and trendy home décor pieces. Vinnie Hacker: Digital content creator and gamer Vinnie Hacker shared his favorite trending tech picks. The collection includes gaming products, Amazon devices, speakers, and smart home products.

How can I support small businesses in Amazon’s store?

This holiday season, we’ve made it easier than ever before for customers to discover and shop products from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Shop emerging brands, Amazon Handmade, and the Small Business Gift Guide, which features selections like Not-So-Boring Stocking Stuffers, Treat Yourself, Under $50, and gift picks from celebrities like Ayesha Curry, Oprah Winfrey, and Kristin Cavallari. Look for the Small Business Badge to discover and shop products and deals from small businesses—including products from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned brands—as well as independent artisans.

How can I save more?

There are more ways to shop and save with Amazon this season, including flexible payment options and cashback rewards. Here are the details:

Get more with the Amazon Store Card: From November 22-30, both Prime and non-Prime members can get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. Additionally, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% back on eligible purchases at Amazon.com and can earn rewards on select items in the Prime Card Bonus program. Learn more about the Amazon Store Card

From November 22-30, both Prime and non-Prime members can get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card. Additionally, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 5% back on eligible purchases at Amazon.com and can earn rewards on select items in the Prime Card Bonus program. Learn more about the Earn rewards with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: From November 22-28, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, 2% back at restaurants and gas stations, and 1% back everywhere Visa is accepted. Learn more about Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card

From November 22-28, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, 2% back at restaurants and gas stations, and 1% back everywhere Visa is accepted. Learn more about Buy now, pay over time with Affirm: Now through November 28, customers can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon.com upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $600 laptop might cost a customer $200 a month over three months at 0% APR. Learn more about Affirm

Now through November 28, customers can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon.com upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $600 laptop might cost a customer $200 a month over three months at 0% APR. Prime Card Bonus - 10% back on The Drop: From November 24-28, Prime cardmembers can shop select styles from The Drop collection and earn 10% back. Additionally, customers using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, Amazon Store Card, or Amazon Secured Card can earn an extra 5% back on select gifts this holiday season. Offer valid through December 23. Shop all of the offers at Prime Card Bonus

Get more news from About Amazon, including shopping tips and information on how we’re prepared to serve customers this holiday season.