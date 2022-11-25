The best Disney gifts for fans of all ages, all available in Amazon's store

Check out toys, accessories, and clothing recommended by Disney fans this holiday season.
Our teams are full of Disney fans who love the products in Amazon's Disney shop just as much as our customers do. That's why we collaborate with designers, brands, and Disney itself to curate the ultimate shopping destination for fans of all ages.
This holiday season, we asked our in-house Disney devotees about the items they're most excited about. Their recommendations are some of the coolest Disney gifts available in Amazon's store, from gear and clothing that celebrate the history of Walt Disney’s original plane to miniature figurines and collectables.
1.Collectable Funko toys that inspire some serious nostalgiaThe Disney VHS Movie Cover collection is the ideal gift for adult Disney fans looking to relive their early Disney dreams. The Amazon exclusive collection includes Funko figures with packaging that features iconic VHS covers for Disney films like Hercules, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and A Goofy Movie. Each comes with a new, unique Funko Pop! figure in an acrylic case for display.
2.A-Doorable Disney figuresWhat could be cuter than your favorite Disney characters as 1.5” figures with stylized details and sparkly glitter eyes? Not much, according to Disney fans like Grant Herman. A manager on Amazon's Toys and Entertainment team, Herman said, “Disney Doorables offer a fun way for fans of all ages to collect, play, and display their favorite characters from a century of beloved Disney stories, with the surprise reveal of a mystery figure behind every door.” Check out the newly released Encanto Collector Pack and Mickey’s Christmas Carol Collector Pack, as well as Amazon Exclusive sets like the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Disney Villains, Olaf Presents, and Treasures from the Vault. Or, if you’re new to Disney Doorables, jumpstart your collection with the Amazon Exclusive Village Peek Pack, which includes 24 figures from multiple series all in one box.
3.Toys and replica items to celebrate the revival of Walt Disney’s planeAmazon helped bring Walt Disney’s personal plane home to California for fans at this year’s D23 Expo, a biannual celebration of all things Disney. We launched two collections to commemorate the historic event, including the Pilot Mickey Collection, which features products like the Pilot Mickey Funko Pop!, Loungefly Pilot Mickey Mini Backpack, Donald Duck aviator wings enamel pin, and replicas of artifacts featured in the exhibit.
4.Posters, T-shirts, and more with custom Disney artAmazon also celebrated the Walt Disney plane exhibit with the travel poster collection, which features custom artwork created by artist Shane Enoch. “The collection features the cities Walt often visited in his plane,” said Tara Theoharris, senior program manager on the Toys and Entertainment team at Amazon. “It has beautiful, vintage-inspired art, and there are also T-shirts, tumblers, tote bags, pillows, and more—you could deck out your entire house in the collection!”
5.The gift that keeps on givingA subscription to Amazon’s T-Shirt Club is a solid gift for Disney fans who like to wear their fandom. The service delivers a new T-shirt to your doorstep every month, available in youth, women, and men cuts. "Customers love the exclusive designs,” said Kyle McIntyre, strategic partner manager for Amazon's Merch on Demand team. “They’re excited to be the first to wear new artwork of popular characters, only available through T-Shirt Club." Customers have five clubs to choose from: the Disney Vault T-Shirt Club, Mickey and Friends T-Shirt Club, Marvel T-Shirt Club, Star Wars T-Shirt Club, and the newest release, the Pixar T-Shirt Club.
6.A new book for the coffee table (or kitchen)If someone on your gift list is a Disney Parks super fan, consider a coffee table book or a cookbook that celebrates Disney parks and resorts around the world. Our resident Disney fans have some recommendations, including: A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth, Poster Art of the Disney Parks, Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories from The Most Magical Place on Earth, and100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime: Magical Experiences From Around the World.
