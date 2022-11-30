This Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was Amazon’s biggest ever, with customers around the world purchasing hundreds of millions of products between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

“This was a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend for Amazon. Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend and we have many more amazing deals to come,” said Doug Herrington, CEO, WW Amazon Stores. “Thank you to our customers for choosing to shop on Amazon, and to our employees and selling partners around the world who are delivering for customers every day.”

Here are some of the highlights, best sellers, and ongoing offers from Amazon this holiday season.

Highlights from the 2022 holiday shopping season in the U.S.

The best-selling categories were Home, Fashion, Toys, Beauty, and Amazon devices.

Customers supported small businesses this holiday shopping weekend, generating more than $1 billion in sales for small businesses in the U.S.

The best-selling items were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Apple AirPods. Other top sellers included Hasbro Gaming CONNECT 4, Burt’s Bees Christmas Gifts, apparel from Champion, apparel and shoes from New Balance, the Amazon Smart Plug, Echo Show, and Nintendo Switch.

Customers bought millions of Amazon devices, including Echo, Ring, Blink, Kindle, and Fire TV products.

Some of the top sellers from small businesses included games like What Do You Meme? Family Edition, Taco vs Burrito - The Strategic Family Friendly Card Game, and Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families.

More ways to shop and save over the holidays

Shop with confidence while you check off your list

A-to-z Guarantee: Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that Amazon stands behind the products sold in its stores with the A-to-z Guarantee Holiday Gift Guide Learn more

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that Amazon stands behind the products sold in its stores with the Convenient returns: Buying online—and returning—should be as easy as possible. Amazon offers free, convenient returns on most items delivered in the U.S., and customers can look for the FREE Returns badge under the price to confirm it is a qualifying item. To start a return, customers visit “Your Order,” select the item to be returned, and select the reason for returning. Customers can then choose from a list of convenient return options and then drop off their item. Customers can also make returns with no packaging or a label at select locations, including Whole Foods Market, Kohl’s, Amazon Stores (Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Style), Amazon Counter and Locker+, and UPS Stores, by showing the QR code provided.

Buying online—and returning—should be as easy as possible. Amazon offers free, convenient returns on most items delivered in the U.S., and customers can look for the FREE Returns badge under the price to confirm it is a qualifying item. To start a return, customers visit “Your Order,” select the item to be returned, and select the reason for returning. Customers can then choose from a list of convenient return options and then drop off their item. Customers can also make returns with no packaging or a label at select locations, including Whole Foods Market, Kohl’s, Amazon Stores (Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Style), Amazon Counter and Locker+, and UPS Stores, by showing the QR code provided. Extended returns window: The standard returns window will be temporarily extended until January 31, 2023, for most items purchased from October 11, 2022, through December 25, 2022, in the U.S. This includes shipped by seller or fulfilled by Amazon items. For more information on the returns policy and to view the returns eligibility for each category, visit Returns and refunds

Get more tips and updates to celebrate the holidays with Amazon.

This communication includes statements reflective of Amazon’s Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday sales events, however, it is not possible to determine their ultimate impact on Amazon operations for the entire holiday season or fourth quarter.