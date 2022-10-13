We kicked off holiday celebrations earlier than ever by helping tens of millions of Prime members save during Prime Early Access Sale. Prime members around the world purchased items across toys, home, beauty and personal care, apparel, and electronics. Some of the best-selling items from the Top 100 deals list included Macbook Air M1; Peloton Bike; Bose earbuds and headphones; Casper pillows and toppers; and Shark hair dryers, vacuums, and air purifiers. Prime member favorites also included deals from brands like Apple, Drybar, and Laneige, and from Amazon devices.

“Our Prime Early Access Sale was a great kickoff to the holidays, and the best part is that it’s only the beginning. Customers will find millions of must-have deals throughout the season that will help them continue to save money on gifts for loved ones,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “We know our employees, vendors, and selling partners show incredible dedication to delivering a great experience during the holidays, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to serving customers during this special time of the year.”

Amazon's holiday deals and news From the best deals to shopping tips, gift guides, and more, here's everything you need to know to celebrate the holidays with Amazon. Read more

Members also ordered more than 100 million items from Amazon’s selling partners, most of which are small businesses and medium-sized businesses. Among those entrepreneurs is Stacy Katz, co-creator of the family-friendly kids game, Not Parent Approved.

“Our game’s success is a testament to Amazon empowering unexpected entrepreneurs: two working moms who created a card game as a side hustle—which has ascended to a top seller in the Toys and Games category,” said Stacy Katz, co-creator of Not Parent Approved game. “Opportunities like Prime Early Access Sale have created a powerful boost to our business, as well as offering customers deep discounts and value. On the first day of the sale, we experienced a 500% increase in units sold!”

Keep reading to learn more about the shopping trends from the event.

Prime Early Access Sale trends

Some of the best-selling categories worldwide were apparel, home, toys, and Amazon devices.

Some of the best-selling items in the U.S. included LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, and Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips.

Some of the best-selling items from this year's Toys Gift Guide and Toys We Love list included playsets, dolls, and toys from Barbie, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Magna-Tiles, and Squishmallows.

Some of the best-selling items on Amazon worldwide were Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Prime members ordered more than 100 million items from Amazon’s selling partners, most of which are small businesses and medium-sized businesses.

Some of the top holiday prep and décor items sold in the U.S. include wreaths, garlands, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes.

Holiday shopping on Amazon is just getting started. Customers will find savings on brands across categories during major shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the holiday season. Gifting inspiration is available now from Amazon’s wide selection of gift guides, including Toys, Home, Fashion, Beauty, Electronics, and Customers’ Most Loved Gifts.

Find more tips for shopping on Amazon this holiday season.