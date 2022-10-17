Amazon's fifth annual Holiday Kids Gift Book is here. Featuring more than 600 toys and gifts, the book's 2022 theme is "Share the Adventure." Travel alongside Fox, Bear, and other animal characters as they set out on an epic holiday road trip. Families can dive right into the adventurous spirit of the 2022 holiday season with more than 100 pages of gift ideas, games, and other fun activities such as stickers, Fox and Bear masks, a campfire sing-along, a removeable wish list, and this year's heartwarming holiday short story, “The Biggest Bear Hug.”

New this year, the Holiday Kids Gift Book features an adventure on Roblox—"Amazon’s Trip Around the Blox." Customers can take a pit stop on the book's holiday road trip to play games on Roblox and earn points for free wearable items to dress up your own avatar. Amazon is also offering a free virtual item. Redeem your free "Too Cool Fire Fox" virtual head accessory with virtual item code FreeAmazonFox2022 on Roblox. Access the experience via the QR code on page 40 of the Holiday Kids Gift Book, or learn more on Amazon.

Millions of customers have already received their copy of Amazon's Holiday Kids Gift Book in the mail. Customers can also shop the digital version. For the first time, the digital version is also available in Spanish. In both languages, customers can easily flip page by page, use navigational features like shopping by brand, and click through to toys featured on Amazon's annual Toys We Love list as well as products from small businesses and Climate Pledge Friendly selections.

Now a tradition in its own right, customers look forward to discovering the wide selection Amazon's Holiday Kids Gift Book showcases, making note of their must-have products ahead of the holiday season, and enjoying the included activities and games as a family.

Behind the scenes: Amazon's fifth annual Holiday Kids Gift Book

From toys to games to apparel to sports equipment and beyond, the Holiday Kids Gift Book shares the very best holiday gift ideas for anyone who loves to have fun and play. It's a labor of love that takes months to put together ahead of the holiday season, with the team finding gift ideas that will appeal to babies, toddlers, bigger kids, and tweens—not to mention gifts for kids at heart. This year you'll also find LEGO sets aged for grown-ups, such as the LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car, as well as collectable action figures, party and strategy games, and arts & crafts kits.

"We chose 'Share the Adventure' as the theme for this year as a way to explore the various ways we take to the road during the holidays, whether it's to return to where we're from or to venture to new places to be with those we love most," says Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director of toys and games. "The Holiday Kids Gift Book makes shopping Amazon's vast selection convenient and fun. It's also a special treat families can share over the course of the holiday season and, once the festivities are over, tuck away as a memento of their own 2022 holiday adventures, wherever those take us this year."

A wide range of Amazon employees take special pride in the Holiday Kids Gift Book. "My three kids like to create Christmas wish list collages ripped from this book," says Lynn Thibault, who works on Amazon's advertising team. "They spend weeks poring over it, circling and clipping and rearranging and gluing and showing all relatives and any adult who will listen."

Thibault, as a mom of a son with complex medical needs, was impressed with the inclusive selection her kids were browsing in this year's book, including the Hot Wheels RC Aaron Wheelz Wheelie Chair, a remote-control action figure featuring Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, Wheelchair Motocross World Champion. Her son circled the toy in hopes of receiving it this holiday season.

Amazon's Holiday Kids Gift Book is illustrated by award-winning artist Lisk Feng. Originally from China and now living in New York, Feng brings colorful characters and narratives to life through children's books and publications across the world, including the board book Our World: A First Book of Geography and Everest. Rendered in her charming, expansive style, the road trip landscapes Fox and Bear cross on their holiday adventure are made cozy with campfires, warm scarves and sweaters, and plenty of cocoa. Customers will find these details carried through virtually in "Amazon's Trip Around the Blox."

Hot toys for the holidays

As always, holiday shoppers are eager to know the latest in toy trends and what gifts will be must-haves this year.

"My family is especially delighted by the Little Live Pets Mama Surprise! Guinea Pig Playset. We crack up together at the reactions and sounds the baby guinea pigs make," says Carrihill. "The Step2 Adventure Camper is also too amazing for words."

Other gifts ideas Carrihill and the Amazon toys team loves are Orijin Baby Bees and Naturalistas dolls, available in a variety of skin tones and hair textures, the Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck Playset, and Monopoly Junior: Bluey Edition. Other great ideas for gifting are learning toys like the Thames & Kosmos Candy Vending Machine STEM Experiment Kit or the Inklings Math and Memory Card Game for Kids, which was created by two kids with a charitable mission.

"When it comes to gifting, you also can't go wrong with a Squishmallow—they have a unique plush feel that is so comforting to squeeze and snuggle with," says Carrihill. "They make the cutest décor for kids' rooms, and customers love to collect the different characters and sizes."

For more gifting inspiration, visit Amazon's Holiday Toy List and Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love.

Amazon also makes it easy to donate gifts. Bring holiday cheer and help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Child's Play, and Save the Children make the holidays magical by donating toys to AmazonSmile Charity Lists. You can also sign up for AmazonSmile to generate donations to your favorite charity while you shop this holiday season at no cost to you. Find out more here.

