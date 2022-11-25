Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events are kicking off the holiday shopping season at Amazon, offering customers lots of opportunities to save on tech, home goods, gifts, and so much more. Some of the top Black Friday deals you’ll find on Amazon right now are on our devices, including $80 off the Echo Show 15, $25 off the Echo Dot, and $20 off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon’s Black Friday event started Thursday, November 24, and runs through Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday spans three days at Amazon, from Saturday, November 26, to Monday, November 28.

Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are available to everyone, no Prime membership required. But if you are already a Prime member, you have access to many other benefits, including fast and free delivery, throughout the holiday season—and every day. If you want to sign up, you can start a free, 30-day trial, or you can commit to a monthly ($14.99 a month) or yearly ($139 a year) membership.

Keep reading to check out the 11 best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices. You can also shop and discover all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, or ask your Alexa-enabled device, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

1. Echo Show 15, $169.99 (originally $.249.99) [You save $80]

The Echo Show 15 is one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. The personalized smart display features a 15.6-inch full HD screen (1080p)—the largest size available—and is designed to be mounted on the wall, but it can also be displayed on your countertop with a stand accessory. Customize the home screen with Alexa Widgets, including your shared family calendar, shopping lists, sticky notes, recipes, and your compatible smart home devices. It can also double as your kitchen TV—just ask Alexa to watch movies, news, and TV shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, ABC News, and more.

2. Echo Dot (5th Gen), $24.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $25]

The newest iteration of the Echo Dot is the most powerful yet with redesigned audio architecture features, delivering clear vocals and up to double the bass of the previous generation—all within the same compact size. New sensors, including a temperature sensor and an accelerometer, enable more contextual Alexa experiences, like asking Alexa to control the temperature in your home when connected to a smart thermostat. Additionally, with eero’s patented TrueMesh Wi-Fi capability built-in, the Echo Dot can also serve as a mesh Wi-Fi extender and improve internet coverage

in your home.

3. Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (originally $54.99) [You save $20]

Give the film and TV buffs in your life the ability to watch all of their favorite content in one place with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Live TV, more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and cloud gaming with Amazon Luna are just some of the options for compatible HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. It’s 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K—with faster app starts and more fluid navigation—and is our first device with Wi-Fi-6 support for smoother streaming in 4K. With the included Alexa Voice Remote, you can launch and control content all with your voice. Its simple setup and compact size make it easy to take streaming services wherever you go.

4. Fire TV 50” 4-Series, $249.99 (originally $469.99) [You save $220]

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room. With the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, you can control your TV and compatible speakers or soundbar with the same remote. Simply press and ask Alexa to find, launch, and control your content; you can also ask Alexa to check the weather, update you on sports scores, or tell you a joke.

5. Kindle, $84.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $15]

The lightest and smallest Kindle combines premium features with an affordable price, including a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, longer battery life of up to six weeks, and 16 GB of storage—enough room for thousands of titles so you can take your library with you. The compact design, glare-free screen, dark mode, and adjustable front light makes Kindle easy to carry on the go and comfortably read one-handed any time of day, in any conditions. For a limited time, Kindle comes with a free, four-month Kindle Unlimited membership offering access to over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

6. Blink Mini Pan-Tilt, $49.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $10]

With the Pan Tilt, the Blink Mini can see even more with a 360-degree view of any room inside your home. It also expands your view, showing what’s happening from corner to corner for more peace of mind. If you have an existing Blink Mini, the Pan-Tilt easily connects via micro-USB, leveling up your Blink Mini to bring you more information about what’s happening at home, day or night.

7. Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen), $29.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $30]

The Echo Dot Kids is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker for kids—now in two adorable new designs: Owl and Dragon. Powered by Amazon Kids on Alexa, the Echo Dot Kids offers kid-friendly responses, jokes, homework help, explicit lyric filtering, and more. The newest generation boasts improved audio, Wi-Fi-extender capabilities with eero systems, and even faster Alexa responses. The Echo Dot Kids comes with a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, the only kid-focused subscription with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and Alexa skills.

8. Fire 7 Kids Tablet, $54.99 (originally $109.99) [You save $55]

Fire 7 Kids tablet is the perfect first tablet for kids ages 3 and up, featuring content offerings that kids love and parents trust. In addition to a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a kid-proof case, it comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, allowing kids to discover fun and educational content and giving parents peace of mind with age-appropriate content. Kids have access to content from Disney+, Sesame Street Workshop, PBS Kids, National Geographic, and Homer, as well as Amazon Kids+ Original series like Blippi’s Treehouse and Lego Monkie Kid.

9. Fire HD 8 Tablet, $54.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $45]

The latest Fire HD 8 tablet is built for entertainment at home and on the go with an 8-inch HD display, 30% faster performance than the previous generation with 2 GB RAM, screen mirroring, and up to 13 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. Movies, games, and web content look and sound amazing in vivid HD with Dolby Atmos.

10. eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $179 (originally $299) [You save $120]

For the work-from-home warriors in your life, the eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router makes stressing about Wi-Fi connection a thing of the past. It is eero’s fastest router yet, supports network speeds up to 2.3 gigabits, and provides more Wi-Fi for more devices—covering up to 2,000 square feet and supporting more than 100 devices so you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

11. Ring Video Doorbell, $59.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $40]

A Ring Video Doorbell Photo by JORDAN STEAD / Amazon

With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can see and interact with your holiday guests or delivery drivers from anywhere with a mobile or Alexa device. This gift is an easy and accessible way to introduce your friends and family to the world of smart home security. Provide your visitors a festive welcome with holiday Chime Tones, which are the sounds you hear when someone rings the Video Doorbell. You can choose from a seasonal Chime Tones like “Deck the Halls” or “I Have A Little Dreidel.”