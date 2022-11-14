Get great deals on products from Xbox, Fitbit, Carhartt, and more in the lead up to Amazon’s 2022 Black Friday deals event.
Amazon is releasing early deals ahead of this year’s Black Friday event. Get a head start on your shopping with discounts on gifts like Ray-Ban sunglasses, Carhartt hoodies, Xbox controllers, and more. Check in on the Amazon app or head to Amazon’s Black Friday deals page to watch for early deals, and make sure to keep an eye out for the Deal of the Day. Alexa can also help you keep tabs on the early deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
Preview Amazon’s best Black Friday deals of 2022, including 30% off YETI drinkware and 40% off select laptops
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon this holiday season, including discounts on products from Peloton and Savage X Fenty with Rihanna.
Take a look at some of the top early deals, and don’t forget to mark your calendar for this year’s Black Friday deals event, which kicks off November 24 and runs for 48 hours.
Some of the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon
- Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 15, Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto
- Save up to 60% on select Ring devices and bundles including Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Cam
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales
- Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear
- Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses
- Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage
- Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender Special Edition Hoodies
- Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes
- Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2, and get two games for free
- Save $10 on Xbox controllers