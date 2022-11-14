Read this article in Spanish.

Amazon is kicking off its annual Black Friday deals event on November 24, on Thanksgiving Day. Deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods of the 48-hour event, including discounts on coveted gifts like laptops, jewelry, and top beauty products.

The latest updates on deals will be available at Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and in the Amazon shopping app. You can also ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” to keep tabs on new deal releases.

Ready to plan your shopping? Get a sneak peek at some of the top Black Friday deals to have on your radar this holiday season.

Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna

on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings

on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

on select Sweaty Betty apparel Save up to 40% on select Dell and HP laptops, desktops, and monitors

on select Dell and HP laptops, desktops, and monitors Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon

on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines

on De'Longhi Espresso Machines Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf

on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware

on select YETI drinkware Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel

off select Peloton accessories and apparel Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

Learn more about this year's Black Friday shopping event or head to our Amazon’s holiday hub for more news and shopping tips.