Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon this holiday season, including discounts on products from Peloton and Savage X Fenty with Rihanna.
Amazon is kicking off its annual Black Friday deals event on November 24, on Thanksgiving Day. Deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods of the 48-hour event, including discounts on coveted gifts like laptops, jewelry, and top beauty products.
The latest updates on deals will be available at Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and in the Amazon shopping app. You can also ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” to keep tabs on new deal releases.
Shop early deals on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, including up to 70% off select Alexa-enabled devices
Get great deals on products from Xbox, Fitbit, Carhartt, and more in the lead up to Amazon’s 2022 Black Friday deals event.
Ready to plan your shopping? Get a sneak peek at some of the top Black Friday deals to have on your radar this holiday season.
- Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna
- Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings
- Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel
- Save up to 40% on select Dell and HP laptops, desktops, and monitors
- Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon
- Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
- Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW
- Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black
- Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf
- Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware
- Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
- Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel
- Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
- Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS
Learn more about this year's Black Friday shopping event or head to our Amazon’s holiday hub for more news and shopping tips.