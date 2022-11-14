Black Friday 2022 deals will be available on Amazon starting on Thanksgiving Day. Customers can shop savings across categories, including toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, Amazon devices, and home, from brands like Ninja, Vitamix, Casper, and Disney. The shopping event also features deals from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Look for the Small Business Badge to discover and shop products, deals, and the gift guide from small businesses—including deals from artisans and Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned brands.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Amazon’s Black Friday sale this year.

When is Black Friday 2022? Where can I shop?

The 48-hour Black Friday deal event kicks off on Thursday, November 24 at 12:01 a.m. PST and runs for 48 hours. To start shopping, visit our Black Friday deals page or head to the Amazon shopping app. Or you can ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

What are some of the best Black Friday deals?

We’re offering a sneak peek at some of the best deals—including discounts on products from YETI, Samsung, adidas, and Peloton. Preview top Black Friday deals now. Pro tip: Keep an eye out for special deals.

Are there early deals?

Amazon will be releasing early deals in the lead up to Black Friday. Check out some of the top early deals to keep on your radar.

Where can I find gift recommendations?

This year’s gift guides include recommendations on products from influencers like Charli D’ Amelio, picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things, and recommendations from popular Amazon shopping sections like Small Business, Home, Fashion, and Electronics. Plus, find gift ideas for kids from the Holiday Toy List.



Most-loved stocking stuffers under $10 – Back this year, find great stocking stuffers under $10, like the e.l.f. SKIN Daily Hydration Moisturizer, the Fronnor Facial Ice Roller, Jonathan Adler dog collars, Vital Proteins electrolyte powder, and the Bob Ross by the numbers one-of-a-kind mini art set.

How can I save more?

Save more with gift cards: This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands, such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit.

This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands, such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit. Shop with Prime - CHASE Ultimate Rewards Prime: This holiday season, eligible Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards November 24-28 on Amazon. Visit the Chase Offer

Customers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit our Stock up and save in the Prime section: Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands’ Stock Up & Save program, helping them prepare for holiday entertaining.

What are my shipping options?

Free One-Day and Same-Day Delivery: Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 20 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and hundreds of thousands of items are available for Free Same-Day Delivery, within hours, in more than 90 metros.

Can I customize my delivery options?

Delivery where it’s needed most: Thousands of Amazon package pickup locations are available to help customers securely store packages over the holidays. Locations are near or in retail stores, convenience stores, apartment buildings, and grocery stores in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S. Tens of millions of products can be delivered to an Amazon pickup point at 7-Eleven, Staples, Rite-Aid, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Chevron, Circle K, Ross, and other stores. Find a location near you

What if I need to make a return?

Convenient returns: Our goal at Amazon is to make buying online—and returning—as easy as possible. We offer free, convenient returns on most items delivered in the U.S. Just look for the FREE Returns badge under the price to confirm it is a qualifying item. To start a return, visit “Your Order,” select the item to be returned, and select the reason for returning. Choose from a list of return options, then drop off the item at a returns location near you. You can also make returns with no packaging or a label at select locations, including Whole Foods Market, Kohl’s, Amazon Stores (Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Style), Amazon Counter and Locker+, and UPS Stores by showing the QR code provided.

Check out our Amazon’s holiday hub for the latest news and updates this holiday season.