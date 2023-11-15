Calling all sports fans! Amazon has launched an all-new Fan Shop, where you’ll find a personalized shopping experience along with new, dedicated league pages that make it even easier to find a wide variety of fan gear from the teams you love.

The Fan Shop offers hundreds of thousands of items from professional and collegiate teams, including adult apparel, sports equipment, tailgating essentials, home décor, and drinkware. Customers can also shop more than 1,000 new NBA items for men, women, and kids, across a variety of apparel items (e.g., T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, jackets).

In addition to expanding our assortment of team merchandise, Amazon is offering a promotion for $10 off purchases of $50 or more for select NBA Fan Shop items. This promotion is available starting November 15 at midnight PST. Terms apply.

As the season heats up, the Amazon Fan Shop is the perfect place to find new styles, top sellers, and great deals. The shop offers a large selection of leagues, teams, items, and sizes to choose from. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting for others, this new shopping destination has something for every fan.

Shop your favorite sports gear on Amazon.