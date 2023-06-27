Introducing The Cart Report: Amazon Fresh Summer Grilling—a peek at customer grocery shopping trends nationwide.
Amazon Fresh brings together an unparalleled selection of top national brands, local favorites, and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood, as well as a range of delicious private label offerings like Aplenty, Fresh, and 365 by Whole Foods Market—all at great prices. Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience where Amazon is people’s first choice for selection, value, and convenience.
We uncovered the most popular and trending summer grocery staples to answer burning grilling questions like, Is ketchup more popular than mustard? Are Americans flipping more hamburgers or hot dogs? How controversial is mayonnaise? Our data reveals national trends and regional divides that help set the record straight on what Americans really prefer to have stocked for their summer barbecues.
Here are our top takeaways from the first installment of The Cart Report:
The Cart Report gives a peek at what our customers are shopping for and helps settle age-old debates across flavor preferences and shopping habits. Our first report shares our summer grilling shopping forecast based on last summer’s best sellers.*
A Prime membership has a lot to offer. Here are just a few of the best benefits.
We uncovered the most popular and trending summer grocery staples to answer burning grilling questions like, Is ketchup more popular than mustard? Are Americans flipping more hamburgers or hot dogs? How controversial is mayonnaise? Our data reveals national trends and regional divides that help set the record straight on what Americans really prefer to have stocked for their summer barbecues.
Here are our top takeaways from the first installment of The Cart Report:
-
1.Mayo is America's favorite summer condimentIn nearly every state where Amazon Fresh delivers, mayonnaise is the No. 1 most purchased condiment. In fact, Amazon Fresh customers purchase more than 430,000 gallons of it each summer. But Amazon Fresh customers in Washington, D.C., are more likely to reach for hot sauce than any other condiment between May and September.
-
2.In the great ketchup vs. mustard debate, mustard can’t “catch-up”Last summer, Amazon Fresh customers purchased enough ketchup to fill more than 2.5 million cups. Plus, New Yorkers purchased over 20 times as much ketchup as they did mustard.
-
3.Your hometown may influence your favorite mustardCustomers in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., agree that classic yellow mustard reigns supreme, while New Yorkers, New Jerseyans, and Pennsylvanians prefer spicy brown.
-
4.Americans are flipping more hamburgers than hot dogsAmazon Fresh sells about three times more hamburgers than hot dogs and sold nearly 2 million hamburgers last summer.
-
5.Pickles are an American favoriteAmazon Fresh customers purchased over 845,000 pounds of pickles—the weight of three blue whales and nearly double the weight of the Statue of Liberty!
-
6.Dip has become a barbecue staple and Americans purchased enough of it to fill an Olympic-sized swimming poolAmazon Fresh sold over 658,000 gallons of dip last summer. Hummus, salsa, and queso were a few of the most popular dips among Amazon Fresh customers.
-
7.Ice cream is a top summer dessert, with Americans purchasing almost 4 million gallons last summer—that’s more than 243 scoops a minuteCustomers across the country favor Cookies ‘N Cream over every other ice cream flavor. Although, Amazon Fresh customers in New York and Virginia are more likely to grab Neapolitan Ice Cream.
-
Want to stock up for your next summer barbecue, all at a great price? Head to your local Amazon Fresh or shop online for all of your summer grilling essentials. Never been to an Amazon Fresh store? See what it's like inside.
Interested in exploring options beyond Amazon Fresh? We have many different customers with many different needs, and it’s our job to meet them where they are. We do this through our stores—Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go—each of which offer a unique value proposition, an unparalleled range of brands, and a variety of ways to shop.
Learn more about Amazon Fresh and find a store location near you.
*Based on Amazon Fresh purchases in-store/online from May 1–September 30, 2022.