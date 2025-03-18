Amazon.ie has officially opened its virtual doors, offering customers in Ireland a wide selection of over 200 million products with low prices in Euro, and fast, convenient delivery and returns.
Customers will enjoy One-Day Delivery on millions of products, and can browse products with clear, local pricing and without additional customs charges. Irish businesses small and large will also soon be available on a dedicated Brands of Ireland page to help customers find their favorite Irish brands while helping local businesses achieve greater success.
Starting today, customers can also join Prime on Amazon.ie for just €6.99 per month and enjoy the very best of shopping, savings, and entertainment—including fast, free delivery; exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day; popular TV shows, movies, and live sports on Prime Video; free games on Prime Gaming; and exclusive offers from partners like Odeon cinemas and Deliveroo. Customers in Ireland who already have UK Prime memberships can easily switch, and will automatically have their UK Prime membership canceled and refunded. All customers, including those switching from a UK membership, can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon.ie Prime.
“Our teams across the country are unbelievably proud and incredibly excited to launch Amazon.ie,” said Alison Dunn, Ireland country manager at Amazon. “The store brings a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to customers in Ireland, a local Prime membership with incredible benefits and savings, and lots of opportunities for Irish businesses to reach more customers. We have been building towards this moment since the launch of our fulfillment center in Dublin in 2022, and we can’t wait to write the next chapter of our story in Ireland.”
“This expansion by Amazon will give consumers more choice and better value, as well as help small, medium, and large businesses across the country promote their own Irish and international products,” said Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland. “By using Amazon, people know that they will get a well-trusted, great service. It’s good news for all.” Peter Burke, Ireland’s minister for Enterprise, Tourism, and Employment, also welcomed the news, calling it a signal of Amazon’s “continued commitment to Ireland."
01 / 03
Introducing Amazon Prime for Amazon.ie
There are more than 200 million paid Prime members around the world. While many Irish customers already use Prime on Amazon.co.uk, today sees the launch of a new local Prime membership on Amazon.ie. It costs just €6.99 per month or €69.90 annually, and offers vast benefits including:
- Fast and free delivery: Enjoy One-Day Delivery on millions of eligible products.
- Exclusive deals: Shop popular brands, as well as deals events like Prime Day.
- Prime Video: Watch hit movies and TV shows, award-winning Amazon Originals such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Boys, and live sports like UEFA Champions League.
- Prime Gaming: Check out in-game content and free games to download every month, as well as a free channel subscription on Twitch.
- Amazon Photos: Enjoy unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB video storage.
- Exclusive offers: Get great savings with partner offers, including one year of free restaurant delivery with Deliveroo Plus Silver, and discounted tickets at Odeon cinemas.
‘Brands of Ireland’ page makes it even easier to shop your favorite Irish brands
Amazon is launching the Brands of Ireland page in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government’s enterprise development agency. Irish brands available at launch include Barry’s Tea, Bewley’s, and independent fitness brand Swifter.
“The launch of Amazon.ie is great news for Irish businesses and consumers,” said James Madden, co-founder of Swifter. “For Swifter, it means we are able to reach more local customers and grow in our home market.”
Amazon in Ireland
Amazon already has a rich history in Ireland, and employs around 6,500 people in Cork, Dublin, and Drogheda in a diverse range of roles, from data engineering to operations management to finance. Since 2004, Amazon has made direct investments in our Ireland operations of more than €22 billion, and opened six sites across the country. In 2023, Irish small businesses selling on Amazon recorded over €170 million in export sales, with over half of those outside the EU. They’ve also gone on to create more than 2,500 jobs in Ireland to support their businesses on Amazon. Amazon has also supported thousands of authors in Ireland to self-publish via Kindle Direct Publishing. The Amazon Literary Partnership has given annual grants to nonprofit literary organizations across Ireland since 2019, and last year Amazon released LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland— its first Irish Originals production, which was filmed entirely in Ireland and is available on Prime Video.
Sustainable packaging for products purchased on Amazon.ie
Since 2015, Amazon has reduced the weight of outbound packaging per shipment by more than 43% and eliminated more than 3 million tons of packaging material. To significantly decrease the use of plastics in its packaging, Amazon.ie only uses recyclable paper bags and cardboard envelopes for orders shipped from Amazon’s fulfillment centers, and has also replaced protective air pillows with 100% recycled and 100% recyclable paper filling. This includes items sold by Amazon and third-party selling partners that use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). Amazon is also increasing the number of products it sells that can be shipped in original packaging provided by the manufacturer, with only an address label added.
Amazon.ie is available on desktop and mobile browsers, as well the Amazon mobile shopping app. All customers will also enjoy free delivery on their first order when delivered by Amazon, whether a Prime member or not. For more information, go to amazon.ie. Sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial at Amazon.ie/prime.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon One rolls out at NYU Langone Health facilities to improve check-in for millions of patients
- AWS is first cloud service provider to offer DeepSeek-R1 as fully managed, generally available model
- Prime Video begins an AI dubbing pilot program on licensed movies and series
- How to use Amazon Family to manage digital content and share select Prime benefits with your family members