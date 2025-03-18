Amazon already has a rich history in Ireland, and employs around 6,500 people in Cork, Dublin, and Drogheda in a diverse range of roles, from data engineering to operations management to finance. Since 2004, Amazon has made direct investments in our Ireland operations of more than €22 billion, and opened six sites across the country. In 2023, Irish small businesses selling on Amazon recorded over €170 million in export sales, with over half of those outside the EU. They’ve also gone on to create more than 2,500 jobs in Ireland to support their businesses on Amazon. Amazon has also supported thousands of authors in Ireland to self-publish via Kindle Direct Publishing. The Amazon Literary Partnership has given annual grants to nonprofit literary organizations across Ireland since 2019, and last year Amazon released LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland— its first Irish Originals production, which was filmed entirely in Ireland and is available on Prime Video.