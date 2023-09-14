5 ways Amazon is making it easier to search and shop for products

Ever wonder how we help you find the single item you’re looking for amongst Earth’s largest selection of products? Helping you find the right product and make shopping decisions with ease and confidence is one of the most important parts of our job at Amazon. As our selection has grown, we’ve continuously launched improvements to our product search and discovery experiences to ensure you can find what you’re looking for, whether you’re a new parent shopping for diapers, or an influencer looking for trending beauty products.

23 cool small businesses to shop in Amazon stores Want to support small, local businesses? Amazon is home to thousands of products from small business brands around the U.S. Here are some you should know about. Read more

As soon as you click on the search bar, we show your recent searches, as well as trending searches that may be of interest to you. We’ve also made improvements to autocomplete suggestions, spelling corrections, and suggestions for related searches that sometimes appear at the bottom of search results, to help you easily fine-tune your search queries.

We are always testing new features and honing existing ones to see what works best to help customers in every phase of their shopping journey. Below are just a few of the recent ways we’ve improved the search and discovery experience on Amazon.