Signing up for Amazon One—our palm recognition service for entry, identification, and payment—just got easier. Until today, customers had to visit a physical location to hover their palm over an Amazon One device to sign up for the service. Now, they can sign up for Amazon One from home, work, or on-the-go via the Amazon One app, available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. With the app, first-time users will no longer require additional time to sign up during checkout. For retailers, the app ensures faster lines and a more frictionless in-store experience.

The new Amazon One app lets customers create their online profile by logging into their Amazon account, taking a photo of their palm(s), and adding a payment method, all within the app. Once they’ve signed up, customers can begin using Amazon One for payment, entry, age verification, and loyalty rewards by simply hovering their palm over an Amazon One device at any one of the 500+ Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S., several Amazon stores, and over 150 third-party locations in stadiums, airports, fitness centers, convenience stores, and more. Amazon One has been used more than 8 million times, and over 80% of shoppers who use Amazon One at Amazon and Whole Foods Market stores choose to use the service repeatedly.



New AI innovation powers highly accurate identity matching

Amazon One was developed using generative AI to create synthetic palm images, which were critical in training our machine learning models. AI also powers our latest innovation—the ability to match a camera phone photo with near-infrared imagery from an Amazon One device—while still maintaining a highly accurate and secure service. When a customer who signed up for Amazon One via the app hovers their palm over an Amazon One device the first time, our AI system is able to compare and match the palm and vein imagery captured by the Amazon One device with their camera phone photo, and only at this time is enrollment considered complete.

How do we do this?

Amazon One looks at both your palm and its underlying vein structure to create a unique numerical, vector representation—called a palm signature—for identity matching. To ensure Amazon One continues to deliver the same accuracy (99.9999%), our new AI innovation compares vector representations of palm images from the Amazon One app with the vector representation of palm and vein images from an Amazon One device. This allows us to confirm that the person hovering their palm over the Amazon One device is the same who signed up for the service using the app.



Designed to protect customer privacy and data security

Palm images taken via the Amazon One app are encrypted and sent to a secure Amazon One domain in the AWS cloud. To maintain our high bar for customer privacy and data security, these images cannot be downloaded or saved to your phone, and the mobile app includes additional layers of spoof detection. Customers love the convenience of Amazon One, and retailers and other businesses appreciate the fast, seamless, and secure experience it provides.

Learn more about Amazon One and Amazon One locations near you.